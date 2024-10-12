Maurice-Joines Drew Breaks Down How Important Rams' Kyren Williams Is to Struggling Offense
The Los Angeles Rams' offense has had to retool their identity this year after their massive injury losses to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. This season so far the Rams' offense has been led by running back Kyren Williams who currently holds be longest active streak of consecutive games with a touchdown. The Rams' former fifth-round selection out of Notre Dame has taken the RB1 duties in Los Angeles and made the most of it.
During an interview with Los Angeles Sports Report Jacksonville Jaguars legend and UCLA alum Maurice Jones-Drew spoke with James Brizuela about Williams's impact on this Rams' offense that has struggled to start the season.
" Look at how they are with Kyren now, they are a very physical team, they have commited to the running game, half of their team is out with injuries and yet they are competing and still in games because they have a really good running back so they can fun the football. So to me that's the most important thing for a team its about getting a lead and finishing games."
Kyren Williams also brings a level of energy and toughness that the Rams can feed off of, particularly in short-yardage and goal-line situations. His compact frame and relentless motor make him a stout runner who fights for extra yardage on every play.
This physicality is a trait that can help the Rams establish a more balanced offensive attack, alleviating some of the pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford to carry the load in the passing game. By leaning on a more consistent rushing attack led by Williams, the Rams can control the clock and keep their defense rested in between drives.
The Rams' defense has had its fair share of holes as well which has put a lot of pressure on the offense to score during their drives. Both sides of the ball in Los Angeles need help but with the injuries to their roster, they will have to make up for these deficiencies more tactically than relying on the talent they have. If this offense can control time of possession with Williams handling the rushing load, it could be the spark this franchise needs as they look to turn around their season as they have several opportunities to align themselves into the postseason wild card.
