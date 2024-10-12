Rams News: Maurice Jones-Drew Has Bold Prediction for LA After the Bye
The Los Angeles Rams are heading into a much-needed bye week after beginning the season 1-4 due to the injuries that have hampered them to start the season. Sean McVay and his squad have had to find ways to adjust without their premier wide receivers in Puka Nacua and Copper Kupp along with injuries to their defense as well.
These losses have given the Rams a tough mountain to scale, however, legendary Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew believes that this bye week will do wonders for the Rams going forward.
In an exclusive interview with James Brizuela of Los Angeles Sports Report, the Jaguars' all-time leading rusher does not believe the Rams are in a situation that they can't come back from to salvage their 2024-25 campaign.
" Having early bye weeks for a team that is beat up, helps in the long-run your going to Cooper Kupp back, your going to get Steve Avilja back, Jonah Jackson back, your going to get all these guys back offensively...the biggest thing for the Rams is getting healthy, staying healthy and I think they will make a run like they did last season."
Jones-Drew believed the Rams should have been able to beat the Chicago Bears in week four of the NFL season, however, the losses to injuries affected that outcome. The former UCLA Bruin did acknowledge that is hard for Rams' fans to hold on through the turmoil but this is a team that has been tested through adversity before and has the head coach to help spearhead their revival this season.
The Rams are currently fourth in the NFC West, but none of the teams in the conference have taken a commanding lead over the division. If this group can find its stride after the bye week, they could put themselves into a position to potentially enter the NFL postseason's wild-card matchup.
After their bye week ends, the Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders at home. This game is a very winnable game for Los Angeles, which in turn could help them build momentum as they attempt to make the most out of this season. With the new NFL format, adding a 17th game to the regular season makes the 1-4 hole that the Rams are in a little more manageable than the prior 16-game schedule.
