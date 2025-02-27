McVay on the Team's Thought Process Surrounding Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams' quarterback situation has been the talk of the offseason. If quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team are unable to agree, he could be traded this offseason. Rams head coach Sean McVay opened up about the latest between both sides.
“It’s us collectively. It’s not just ‘Do you want him as your quarterback?’, there’s no doubt that’s what we want, but it’s the balance of what does it look like with if we can get something done, and then what does it look like without relative to maybe extra money you would have, draft capital you would get in return," McVay noted on "Fitz and Whit".
“What is the contingency plans in place if it’s not him? What does it look like after this stud isn’t our quarterback? Whether that’s two years from now here, or whether that’s this year. There’s a lot of layers and it’s always about collaborating.”
McVay explained the complexity of the Rams' situation with Stafford. While Stafford's play dropped during this past season, he is still considered one of the better quarterbacks in a league dominated by quarterbacks. He still provides a lot of value.
Still, his massive contract puts him and the Rams in a negative situation. He deserves to be taken care of financially, but doing so could handcuff the Rams financially. If the team could not afford better players, things would only be worse for Stafford on the field.
The Rams front office and Stafford have legitimate points they must overcome to make a deal. While the two sides would like to figure things out in the long run, many steps must occur before that happens.
“Ultimately, there are some business things where it’s like this is not your value to us, but this is how we’re trying to build out the whole team. You’re a total freaking stud, and I understand that if I’m empathetic to the other person’s perspective, you can at least have a better understanding, and that’s sometimes where the differences occur," McVay said.
“Nobody’s right, and nobody’s wrong. There’s just differences in terms of where our responsibilities lie to the collective as the Rams head coach and then what he’s earned the right, in terms of the money that he can earn, and he deserves based on his body of work and what he puts into this game.”
