Rams' Sean McVay Gets Brutally Honest on QB Matthew Stafford's Future
The Los Angeles Rams have already had an intriguing offseason. First, they informed veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp that they planned on trading him. Then, the team focused on quarterback Matthew Stafford and his contract with the team.
While the contract was a sizeable one, Stafford has little guaranteed money left on the deal, and the Rams could use some extra money that Stafford's contract has tied up. This conundrum has led to an offseason full of trade rumors and speculation surrounding the QB.
Still, Los Angeles and their star quarterback have seemingly been far apart in negotiations, as the Rams allowed Stafford's agent to speak with other team's regarding the framework of a potential contract, should Stafford be traded.
This is a way for a team to understand better what a player is worth, as other teams would essentially give that player and their agent a realistic look at the market. Stafford and his agent continue to kick the tires, but all hope is not lost that Stafford could return.
Rams head coach Sean McVay gave further insight into the details between Stafford and the team. While the uncertainty surrounding his contract makes him a hot name on the list of potential trades, McVay left no doubt about how he feels about his veteran QB.
“And so, at the end of the day, nobody was right or wrong. And then, ultimately, you’re saying there’s a ton of interest because this guy’s an incredible player. There’s no discrepancy on us wanting him to continue to lead the way and be our quarterback,” McVay said.
“The interesting and the challenging dilemma and dynamics within this are, ‘Hey, how do you continuously as a head coach look at the short term and the long term and be able to figure out what does that really look like?’ There is no dispute," McVay said. "Let’s not get it twisted in regarding to anybody wanting him to be our quarterback. Now, there’s layers to it. You have to be able to say, ‘Hey, how do we continuously build? How do we support him? How do we make sure that he’s getting what is his worth relative to those things?’”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.