Missouri's Membou Has Been Continually Linked to the Rams
There are a lot of questions revolving around the 26th overall pick, currently owned by the Rams. If the team were to select a player at that point in the draft, they would be exposed to a massive pool of talent. While they have the option to move up or down, if the team sticks at 26th, a recent study concluded the Rams have had a player mocked to them more times than any other.
Missouri tackle Armand Membou has been continually linked to Los Angeles. Membou along with Luther Burden III are the two Missouri Tigers expected to be selected in the first round with Membou expected to be taken earlier than expected if another run on tackles occurs just like it did last season.
Pro Football Focus recently released a study on which players were being selected the most by each team in their Mock Draft simulator and the results show the Rams love Membou.
"Membou combines balance, power, and mobility, thanks to his impressive hip and hamstring flexibility. His quick feet allow him to mirror defenders, while his effectiveness as a puller and lead blocker adds to his versatility." Wrote Pro Football Focus. "With solid arm length for the pro level, he has the tools to be a dependable tackle at the next stage."
Membou makes little to no sense as the 26th overall pick. His film is impressive, especially as a run defender. He's also a right tackle. Unless Rob Havenstein announces his unforeseen retirement, the team has no use for Membou in 2025.
It is always a risk moving tackles and it is rarely done for a player to move from being a right tackle in college to the left in the pros. This would be if the team does not re-sign Alaric Jackson. Membou is a right tackle through and through. Moving him to the left would limit his power and blocking abilties.
The Rams do not have a second-round pick so grabbing a player at 26 who could help immediately must be a requirement as the team is ready to compete right now. With multiple holes on their roster, the Rams should stay off Membou but whoever gets him will get a stud.
