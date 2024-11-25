Monday Morning Mock Draft: Rams Get Dominant Weapon
The Los Angeles Rams had a phenomenal 2024 NFL Draft. Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and more proved to be an example of elite drafting.
Whether the 2025 NFL Draft class is as deep as the previous year's is anyone's guess. The Rams control whether they make the most of it or not. They want a weapon and they get one in this edition of the Monday Morning Mock Draft.
1. New York Giants (via trade with Jaguars) – Cam Ward, QB, Miami
It's official: the Daniel Jones era is over in East Rutherford. The Giants start all over by selecting college football's best passer.
2. Tennessee Titans – Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
The Titans want to make a splash by taking an exciting quarterback that is nothing like Will Levis. Milroe has plenty of arm and dangerous legs. He also lacks the baggage that Shedeur Sanders carries, and the Titans want to avoid red flags as much as possible.
3. Las Vegas Raiders – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
They have been linked all season. Deion Sanders' uber-talented son to the Silver and Black almost seems inevitable.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Giants) – Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
The Jaguars have a lot of needs. What they don't need is the first overall, so they trade down and take a utility player that they can use in just about every way.
5. New England Patriots – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Drake Maye is on his way to becoming a star. The Patriots protect that investment.
6. New York Jets – Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Jets continue to try to build an identity through their defense by taking a high-motor, dual-threat interior defender.
7. Cleveland Browns – Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Browns are in an interesting situation. They have holes everywhere, but they make a smart move and avoid taking a risk on a quarterback they aren't certain about. They go for a foundation here.
8. Carolina Panthers – Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
The Panthers are hurting without Brian Burns. They get an edge rusher with Pro Bowl potential (and then some), since Bryce Young has seemingly played into their future.
9. Dallas Cowboys – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
A Jerry Jones move if there ever was one. A 2,000-yard rusher in college with all of the tools to be a top running back at the NFL level barring injury.
10. New Orleans Saints – Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Walker has the tools to be a Day 1 impact player. The Saints' defensive line needs that boost.
11. Miami Dolphins – Will Johnson, CB, Miami
The Dolphins need offensive line, defensive line, and secondary help. The tools and ceiling of Will Johnson, along with that Michigan pedigree, is too good to pass up in the twilight years of Jalen Ramsey.
12. Cincinnati Bengals – Mykel Wiliams, Edge, Georgia
Pressuring the passer is huge, and getting someone to pair up with Trey Hendrickson (or replace) will be near the top of the Bengals' shopping list.
13. Indianapolis Colts – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The biggest "Help Wanted" sign in Indianapolis is for a tight end. The choice is obvious, as Loveland is without question the best tight end in this draft. He can be a Day 1 impact player.
14. Chicago Bears – Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Caleb Williams is getting beat up bad. Your No. 1 overall quarterback can't be taking that kind of pounding.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
A premium pass-rusher for a defense that needs it.
16. Seattle Seahawks – James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
The Seahawks have holes everywhere on defense. Making quarterbacks uncomfortable is the name of the game, though, so Seattle makes a splash with what might be the toolsiest edge rusher in the draft.
17. San Fransisco 49ers – Jalon Walker, LB*, Georgia
Walker is versatile, but he will likely find a home as an edge rusher in the NFL. He makes an already formidable front-seven even scarier.
18. Denver Broncos – Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Bo Nix needs weapons. The Broncos get him an electric SEC wide receiver who will add vertically to a West Coast-style attack.
19. Los Angeles Rams – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Rams want a pass-catcher to go with Puka Nacua and succeed Cooper Kupp. They get an elite talent who can make a difference from Day 1.
20. Atlanta Falcons – Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
An edge rusher is No. 1 on the shopping list for a second year in a row thanks to poor drafting in 2024. Sawyer is a riser with a big motor to go with a plethora of NFL-friendly traits.
21. Arizona Cardinals – Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Just because Kyler Murray can run for his life doesn't mean he should have to. The Cardinals get him some must needed protection.
22. Washington Commanders – Mansoor Delane, CB, Virginia Tech
Marshon Lattimore looked like on of the best moves at the time of the deadline. Now, that future looks a lot shakier. The Commanders need to think long-term. Delane is a high-ceiling prospect.
23. Houston Texans – Malaki Starks, S, Geogia
The Texans have a solid roster from top to bottom. Still, they could use some help at the third level. They get that help by taking the best safety in the draft.
24. Los Angeles Chargers – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert desperately need a playmaker. They take a big-time riser who can help the offense take a massive step in making the Chargers true contenders.
25. Green Bay Packers – Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Packers desperately need help up front on defense. Nolen is a space-eater who can plug the middle and collapse the pocket.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers – Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
The Steelers’ passing game is sorely lacking a weapon outside of George Pickens. Like, painfully.
27. Minnesota Vikings – Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
Minnesota has a shopping list with plenty of needs, but cornerback is No. 1. They take the best available.
28. Philadelphia Eagles – JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
Tuimoloau could very well play himself to a higher spot. His ceiling is that of an elite NFL pass rusher. That's good enough for Philadelphia.
29. Baltimore Ravens – Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
The Ravens need help in the interior. They take a game-changer to make life easier for Lamar Jackson.
30. Buffalo Bills – Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The Bills' defense could use a boost on the defensive line. Williams can make a big impact against the run.
31. Kansas City Chiefs – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Travis Kelce isn't getting any younger. The Chiefs get his successor. And another weapon for Patrick Mahomes.
32. Detroit Lions – Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
That explosive Lions offense can thank the best front line in the league. They look to extend the lifespan of that wall with a big-time SEC blocker.
