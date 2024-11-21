NFC West Week 12 Matchup Predictions
The Los Angeles Rams arguably have the toughest task of any NFC West team this week. Facing the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2), who are one of the hottest team in the NFL with six-straight wins. All four division teams will play this week with one inter-divisional game at play.
Three of the four teams in the division are tied for second place with a 5-5 record. Here is a breakdown of the Week 12 matchups for each NFC West team and how the predicted results will shake out in the division. After this Sunday, chaos will be spread across the entire division.
San Francisco 49ers (5-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-3)
The 49ers are coming off a disappointing loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks. They are one of the top offenses in the NFL, yet they keep finding ways to lose ballgames. They will stack up against a Packers team that has continued to find ways to win games, contrary to what the 49ers have done.
Lambeau Field is never an easy place to play but the Packers are 3-3 this year at home. With how turnover friendly Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been, the 49ers could take advantage of a few key turnovers.
The return of Christian McCaffrey is always a dangerous threat to opposing defenses and should have another good game since recently returning from injury a few weeks ago. The 49ers will pull of the road upset and improve to 6-5 on the year. They will take advantage of their bounce back spot.
Arizona Cardinals (6-4) at Seattle Seahawks (5-5)
The only NFC West matchup of the week takes place at Lumen Field for two teams that need a win to stay in the thick of the division race. The Seahawks are reeling off their road win over the 49ers and will look to keep it going with their second-straight divisional game.
The Cardinals are riding a four-game win streak and coming off a bye week which bodes well for them. Having an extra week to prepare for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and this defense that held the 49ers to just 17 points a week ago is crucial.
It is hard to pick against a team coming off the bye and the Seahawks are 2-4 at home this season. But a little bit of extra chaos would throw a wrench in this division race and it will be anyones for the taking. Seahawks will win their second-straight and give both teams a 6-5 record.
Los Angeles Rams (5-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
The Rams have had two polar opposite performances in their last two games, but have played very well for a majority of their past four games. Clawing back to a .500 record has shown that this team has the ability to beat anyone. They will have to take down the Eagles on a six-game winning streak.
It is quite the advantage for the Eagles as they are coming off a mini-bye, due to their Thursday Night Football win over the Washington Commanders. They were able to rest up over the week and take a few extra days to prepare for this Rams group.
The weapons on this Eagles offense are overwhelming with quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and receivers Devonta Smith and AJ Brown. They are winning games mostly because of their high-octane offense and ability to execute in the red zone.
The Rams lost their last home game in primetime to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. They will not let that happen again. Another stellar performance from quarterback Matthew Stafford and an underwhelming performance from the Eagles will push the Rams to their fourth win in five games.
When all is said and done, every single team in the NFC West will be tied at 6-5. Wins from all three 5-5 teams along with a loss from the current division leader will make this division the closest it has been in years. It only makes the final six games that much more important.
