NFL Legend Slams Rams' Bitter Rival For Head-Scratching Move
The Los Angeles Rams divisional rival rival made a recent questionable roster moves. The Seattle Seahawks released starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson earlier this week. Dodson just had signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in the offseason.
Dodson started all nine games this season. And his time in Seattle only lasted nine games. The Seahawks also traded linebacker Jerome Baker early in the season, too.
These moves come just after the Seahawks signed Baker and Dodson in the offseason to replace veteran linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks from last season.
"It was an opportunity for us when we took a step back and realized where we were at," said Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. "It was really the best thing for us to move forward that way. Give the other guys in the room an opportunity to step up. I hope those guys grab that opportunity by the horns and take it and run with it. And then it gives Tyrel an opportunity to find another spot somewhere else so he can finish the year strong. So that was the thought behind it."
The moves got legendary former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman fired up on his podcast.
"What I make of it is what I said before. You let Bobby Wagner walk. We talked about this before," said Sherman "... But we cut the guy because he was not getting it done. Then you trade away Jerome Baker away to get a linebacker you wanted. So that is $11 million at the minimum, because he could have been up to like $12.5 million that you spent on linebackers to replace Bobby Wagner, that are no longer on the roster nine games into the season. Nine games into the season, you spent $11 million."
"I do not know if Bobby is making seven this year. So, you could have spent $7 million to keep a homegrown. A guy. He already has his house, does not have to move, knows the facility, and does not even have to move his locker ... I cannot qualify, I cannot quantify that kind of impact and the value of that. And so it was frustrating then, and now it is even more frustrating to see the moves because you are just, you are conceding that you have made mistakes. But you are conceding that you made mistakes in the middle of the season. And so, it is just really disappointing."
