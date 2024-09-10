NFL Power Rankings: Where Rams Land After OT Loss to Lions
The Los Angeles Rams will look to rebound from their Week 1 loss against the Detroit Lions and capture their first win of the season in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rams will travel to Arizona for their final road game before heading home the week after for their season home opener. L.A. will look to dominate the Cardinals like they have been doing for most of the Sean McVay era.
As always, many of the major media outlets release their power rankings for the week. Although the Rams lost a close one to the Lions, many still rank them pretty high on their list. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco ranked the Rams 19 heading into Week 2. However, besides that, many outlets ranked them high, like Connor Orr of the Sports Illustrated. Orr ranked the Rams at No. 8 heading into Week 2.
"The Cooper Kupp stop-and-go motion concept toward the end of Sunday night’s game on his touchdown against the Lions was a great example of how difficult it’s going to be to ever rid ourselves of this team and why they will always be tough and competitive. I picked the Rams to win the division and still feel confident even if for an extended period of time. It’s not about finding star wide receivers, it’s about teaching them to block and getting them on the same page as Matthew Stafford. One is easier than the other," said Orr.
NFL.com has L.A. at 14, ESPN ranks them at 10, Yahoo Sports has them at 10, and Bleacher Report has them at 10.
The Rams might have lost the game, but they looked good doing so. L.A. went into Week 1 as a depleted bunch, as they were without starting right tackle Rob Havenstein. His presence was certainly missed, especially after three other offensive linemen went down with injuries.
The Rams continue to be a depleted bunch as their star wide receiver, Puka Nacua, is headed to the injured reserve after re-aggravating his knee injury. On top of that, star sophomore offensive lineman Steve Avila will be out for four to six weeks with a sprained MCL and head to the IR.
L.A. has many injuries to overcome, but even without these players, the Rams still put up a fight against a Super Bowl contender. The Rams will look to carry that momentum heading into their Week 2 matchup against the 0-1 Cardinals.
More Rams: Rams' Matthew Stafford Wants One Specific Throw Back From Season Opening Loss