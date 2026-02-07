Les Snead Details Approach to Paying Rams 2023 Draft Class

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have some looming questions to ask of themselves due to the timing of the offseason. For the first time, the franchises around the NFL will be able to enter negotiations with their 2023 draft classes, with some looking to secure extensions before their players enter the fourth and final year of their rookie deals, especially before the market resets.

On Wednesday, Rams general manager Les Snead spoke on the major points regarding the financial futures of the Rams' 2023 draft class.

Snead on the Rams' 2023 Draft Class

Snead spoke on the 2023 class, speaking on how they have redefined the roster in the post-Super Bowl LVI era. The 2023 class includes players like Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila, and others.

“That's an interesting question," stated Snead. "Again, being on active duty, I haven't probably reflected enough on that. Here's what I do know about that class, and it's probably the first time I've thought about it on this call. That class when they were drafted, I'm not sure when they got their name called by the Rams, that they were like, ‘Okay, we're going to be part of a remodel.’ I do think they were probably like, ‘Wow, a well-established NFL organization just drafted me.’ I think they were jacked to get their name called, jacked to come to work."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"I’m not sure they knew what kind of pressure might be on them based on the side of the ball they were playing in terms of that defense growing together on their rookie contracts. Obviously sprinkling in some players that are more experienced, more veterans with them. To see them shoulder that load and that responsibility in a meaningful way along the way, that's pretty cool for them.”

Snead also went into the timeline regarding the class and their roster in general.

“The timeline with those players… obviously we've chatted with them," stated Snead. "A lot of times that's been during the season or right after the season, not necessarily getting right to the nuts and bolts of the business side of it. As Sean mentioned the other day, we'll take some time. Unlike Sean, I'll try to recover and rejuvenate. Along the way, as you take time away from the grind a little bit, you're going to work. We'll be in conversations. We'll have some macro level thoughts on how we want to go forward. I do think we naturally will tackle players whose contracts are expiring first."

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Then at that point in time, either try to bring them back or either communicate with them that it might be time to try different chapters. With that being said, you go through the draft. Through the whole process with those type of players, we're well aware that we have another year with them. We're well aware that they're very good players and we'd like to continue riding with those players into the future. Then we begin working through that with all of them.”

For the 2022 class, the Rams have already extended Quentin Lake and Kyren Williams. Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick remain the big questions.

Emmanuel Forbes

Another question is Emmanuel Forbes . After being waived by the Washington Commanders, the 2023 first round pick was claimed by the Rams and has been a staple of the defense since the start of 2025. Forbes still has a fifth round pick that the Rams need to make a decision on this offseason.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“We're well aware that's a possibility to check the box or not," stated Snead. "In terms of Emmanuel, he was someone that was released. We felt based on how we viewed him coming out, that it would be a nice experiment to bring in. Similar to all the players we do. A lot of times when they first get here, I call it the first day of school. They don't know anyone. They're not really sure of the system. We put them in. They dive in. If they care, they evolve. He's definitely someone who's shown the willingness to learn our system and to try to execute it to the best of his ability on game days.”

