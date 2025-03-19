The Rams Player Who Could Be Next Breakout Star
The Los Angeles Rams made it no secret that they planned to add to their roster after restructuring Matthew Stafford's contract this offseason. Once Los Angeles got Stafford's contract, the Rams' front office began adding multiple pieces.
The Rams' front office knows there is a difference between a good team like the Rams this past season and a great team like the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams will enter next season with many new faces on both sides, but they are still expecting an improvement on the field.
While the Rams continue to add players this offseason, the players they already have on the roster still have the chance to make an impact when they get the chance. The Rams are only a few solid pieces away from returning to the playoffs next season but with a better team.
Pro Football Network believes Omar Speights is a player worth watching this upcoming season. Speights entered the league as an undrafted free agent and had success when he was on the field. In addition to his production from last season, Speights still has room to go.
"The Los Angeles Rams have struck gold on the defensive side of the ball in the past two drafts. They found a gem in Kobie Turner in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Then, they followed it up with Braden Fiske and Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse in 2024. Beyond that, undrafted free agent Omar Speights also showed promise last season.
"Speights worked his way onto the Rams’ active roster, appearing in all 17 regular season games, including 10 starts. The former LSU linebacker registered 66 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pressures, and two pass breakups. In two playoff starts, he recorded 11 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble," PFN said.
"Speights has already proven people wrong, but who’s to say he won't make another leap in 2025? He gained valuable experience in Year 1 and should have an opportunity to earn a full-time starting role next season."
The Rams have several choices, and they must always do what is best for the organization.
