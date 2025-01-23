Playing Les Snead: Another Mock Draft Full of Trades and Answers to the LB Position
With Christian Rozeboom out the door and with the uncertainty revolving around Cooper Kupp, Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein, it was point of priority in this mock draft to supply the positions they play with answers now and for the future.
Note: 1.26 will mean round one, pick 26. The number before the decimal is the round, the number after is the position they were picked in regards to the entire draft.
1.26: Trade! The Rams trade picks 26 and 126 to the Kansas City Chiefs for picks 32 and 64. The Chiefs select Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri with pick 26 and Elijah Roberts, EDGE, SMU with pick 126.
1.32: Trade! The Rams trade pick 32 for picks 33 and 198 from the Detroit Lions. The Lions select Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall with the 32nd pick.
1.33: Trade! The Rams trade picks 33 and 100 for Tampa Bay's 36th and 69th pick. The Buccaneers select Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M with the 33rd pick. They also selected DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State with the 100th pick.
2.36: Trade! The Rams trade pick 36 to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 38th pick and a 2026 fourth-round selection. The Eagles select Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas.
2.38: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
2.64: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
3.69: Trade! The Rams trade pick 69 to the Las Vegas Raiders for picks 70 and 156. The Raiders used pick 69 for Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas.
3.70: Josh Conerly Jr, T, Oregon
3.90: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
5.156: Jackson Woodard, LB, UNLV
6. 198: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
6.203: Nohl Williams, CB, Cal
The Rams turned six draft picks into a long term starter in Jihaad Campbell, a burgeoning superstar in Jalen Royals and a developmental piece in Josh Conerly Jr. The Rams also grab a potential replacement for Matthew Stafford in Kyle McCord.
Jackson Woodard's floor is a special teams ace but he could become a starter. Devin Neal has had comparisons to Alvin Kamara making him a duel threat player and Nohl Williams led all of college football in interceptions during the 2024 season.
The Rams also walk away with an additional fourth round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Not a bad day in the office.
