Rams' Rookie Fiske Has Strong Words For Seahawks Fans
The Los Angeles Rams have received outstanding production from their latest second-round pick, rookie defensive lineman Braden Fiske who leads all rookies and his team in sacks with six. He is slowly understanding the rivalries amongst the NFC West and had a certain team he does not like.
Two of those sacks came against the Rams' hated rival Seattle Seahawks and Fiske mentioned his pleasure in earning those against a team he considers to have the peskiest fanbase and is tired of hearing from after just one game within the rivarlry.
Fiske joined Kay Adams on her show, "Up and Adams" on Tuesday and was asked what his favorite of the season has been as he continues to dominate the league at such an early stage in his career. Fiske's response was one that exemplifies the hatred amongst these divisional teams.
"Any of the Seattle ones," Fiske said, having earned two of his six against the Seahawks back in Week 9. Adams then asked why he chose that answer and his response showed his displeasure for the individuals cheering on his bitter opponent. "I'm tired of hearing from their fans, that's why."
Fiske went on to say "Seattle fans are the worst" when asked if he feels their fans banter and chirp the most. He has quickly become engrained within this rivalry and definitely felt the presence of the famously known 12th man, which is the name for their fans as they cause issues for opposing teams.
Attached below is the clip of Adams interviewing Fiske and his response, taking a shot at the Seahawks, but also giving them credit for how they are able to impact the game in such a way.
The Rams will meet the Seahawks one more time this season in Week 18, this time it will be at SoFi Stadium, away from the Seahawk fans. Fiske will surely be looking to put some salt in the wound and pick up another few sacks to show that he is going to be dominating within this rivalry for a long time.
