Productive Rams Rookie Class Garners High Praise
The Los Angeles Rams have officially gone from an organization known for wheeling and dealing their draft picks to a team that has become heavily reliant upon rookies. Rookies have played a significant part of the team's success this season.
Greg Auman of FOX Sports recently released his midseason All-Rookie team. He credited the Rams’ front office with transitioning from not constantly trading draft picks for proven veterans to drafting well and developing that talent.
“The sheer volume of the Los Angeles Rams' rookie class was clear,” Auman said. “The Rams have had as many as 18 rookies on their 53-man roster, with the number now at 16, still easily an NFL high.
“General manager Les Snead, who once proudly wore a shirt that said "f--- them picks," has shifted fully to "develop and rely upon them picks."
Auman noted how well many draft picks from the Rams’ most recent draft haul have performed. More importantly, Auman noted how much the Rams have depended on their rookie class.
“First-round pick Jared Verse, the edge rusher from FSU, is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, with 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss, and second-rounder Braden Fiske, also from FSU, is close behind with three sacks.
“The Rams have a sixth-round pick starting at guard in Arkansas' Beaux Limmer, and two backup rookie defensive backs have combined for six interceptions.
“Undrafted rookie safety Jaylen McCollough has four, leading all rookies, and safety Kamren Kinchens, a third-rounder from Miami, has two.
“Don't forget kicker Joshua Karty, a sixth-round pick from Stanford, and a slew of others whose contributions have been mostly on special teams. If a deep, talented rookie class can help the Rams reach the playoffs, it'll be one of the league's more surprising rookie storylines of the season.”
Auman listed Verse and Fiske to his midseason All-Rookie team. Verse made the cut as one of the two best rookie edge rushers in the league at the halfway point. Fiske made the team as one of the two best rookie interior defensive linemen in the league.
“With no defensive players in the top 14 picks, this was a low-key class, but Verse, taken 19th overall, continues to emerge as the best of the group, with 2.5 sacks in his past two games,” Auman said.
“[Braden] Fiske has been a great 1-2 rookie punch with Verse. This can be a difficult position to make an immediate impact at in the NFL.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again