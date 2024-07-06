Rams News: Puka Nacua Prepping for Encore in 2024
The odds of Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua duplicating his stellar rookie season in his sophomore year may seem slim,but don't tell that to Nacua himself. Determined and focused, Nacua is out for blood in year two, putting in all the necessary work to not just talk the talk but also walk the walk. As we approach the 2024 season, this is the burning question surrounding Nacua: Can he maintain his exceptional performance?
Nacua is confident he's done everything needed to have a great 2024 season and even play in the last game of the year. The 23-year-old All-Pro told Jordan Mendoza of USA Today that he hopes to play in the last game of the season.
"You never know what play might be your last," Nacua said. "I feel like I've prepared my body well enough for what we're about to go through and I'll be ready to roll for hopefully 21 weeks."
Coming off a storybook rookie season, he not only established himself as an All-Pro level player but also as a celebrity. Nacua has become a household name, but sustaining that momentum requires continued stellar play.
The spotlight will be on Nacua to see if he can leverage his newfound star status to his benefit or if the pressure will be too much for him. Based on his determination and work ethic, Nacua seems poised to rise to the challenge. Only time will tell if he can replicate his success, but one thing is certain: Nacua is ready to give it his all and prove the doubters wrong.
The Rams will indeed lean heavily on No. 17.
