Puka Nacua Can Slam the Door on WR Race vs. Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks got the best of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, evening the season series with an incredible 38-37 overtime win, but LA can still win the war yet. The Rams took a backseat in the standings with the loss, but there's still time for them to reclaim their spot at the top of the division and the NFC.



On an individual level, both Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued their incredible campaigns in this last head-to-head clash. However, Nacua had the objectively better showing, finishing with 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, while JSN had eight catches for 96 yards and one score. Now, they're nearly neck-to-neck in stats on the year.



Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) takes a selfie video after beating the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Can Puka Nacua lap Jaxon Smith-Njigba?



Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are having two of the best wide receiver seasons the NFL has seen in a long time. They're both leaders in the odds for Offensive Player of the Year. Nacua has tallied 114 catches on 145 targets for 1,592 yards and eight touchdowns. JSN has caught 104 balls on 143 targets for 1,637 yards and 10 scores.



However, Nacua has a decent chance to take the lead in all three major categories for a couple of different reasons. For one, the Los Angeles Rams end the year with two favorable matchups, taking on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday before hosting the Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale. Secondly, Davante Adams won't be available this week and might not be back until the playoffs.



Puka Nacua's 108.5 projection is the 2nd highest receiving yard total we have EVER offered.



#1 - Cooper Kupp on January 2nd, 2022 (109.5) pic.twitter.com/7lumRrh07v — Underdog Picks (@UnderdogPicks) December 26, 2025

Nacua showed what he could do without Adams against the Seahawks, abusing an elite secondary for a dozen catches, over 200 yards, and multiple trips to the end zone. If he could do that to Seattle, who knows what he can do with increased volume versus the Falcons and Cardinals' much lesser defenses.



Expectations for him this week are sky high. FanDuel has his line set at 105.5 receiving yards. That seems lofty — and it is — but Nacua has cleared 160 in three straight games. Surpassing that mark should give him a decent shot at besting JSN in catches and yards for the season.

For comparison, FanDuel has Jaxon Smith-Njigba's line listed at 88.5 yards against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers aren't an elite defense by any means, but they're certainly more capable than the Falcons, featuring lockdown cornerback Jaycee Horn.

