Rams Allowing Star Defender to Seek Trade With Other Teams
The Los Angeles Rams are allowing their first-year cornerback and former All-Pro, Tre'Davious White, to seek a trade.
The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue shared the news via Twitter/X.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team allowed White and his agent to explore a trade. It is likely that White won't be with the team after the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
White has been listed as inactive for the last two games.
Although White and his agent are seeking trade, the Rams are also open to keeping him. L.A. knows that things can change over the course of a long season; however, they also know that they need help at the cornerback position, and thus far, the answer has not been White.
Earlier in the month, McVay said that White has handled this situation as a "pro in every sense of the word." This season has been a disaster for White as he has only collected 12 tackles and two passes defended in four games.
White has allowed four passing touchdowns and opposing quarterbacks to average a 98.3 passer rating against him as the primary defender. He looks like a far cry from his Pro Bowl and All-Pro self when he was such as a Buffalo Bill.
Although it is not all White's fault, the Rams' secondary has been disastrous; he has played a part in it. As we head into Week 9, the Rams' defense ranks 21st in total defense.
In addition, they rank 22nd in opponent points per game (24.9), 21st in opponent yards per game (351.0), 26th in opponent yards per play (5.8), and 17th in opponent third-down conversion (37.8 percent).
It's not all of White's fault, but he has certainly not helped.
White has had a hell of a career. He was named a two-time Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020 and to the first-team All-Pro team in 2019.
White signed a one-year contract worth $10 million with the Rams in March 2024. Prior to his time in Los Angeles, he was with the Bills, who drafted him with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Injuries have taken a toll on White and his play. He suffered through a torn ACL in late November of the 2021 season and then tore his Achilles in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign.
With a new team likely on the horizon, we'll see what comes next for White.
