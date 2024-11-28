Rams and Rest of NFC West Week 13 Predictions
The Los Angeles Rams not the only team in their division to be playing a non-divisional road game this week. In fact, all four teams in the NFC West will be traveling elsewhere to play a team that is outside their division. Here is a breakdown of each contest in Week 13.
Los Angeles Rams (5-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-7)
The Rams are coming off an embarrassing loss at home to the blistering hot Philadelphia Eagles (9-2). They will play a much easier opponent this week in the Saints and should be able to bounce back well. They are also much better on the road this season than at home.
The Saints have struggled a lot this season, starting their season 2-0 and then losing seven-straight games. They fired their head coach Dennis Allen after that seventh loss and have since won back-to-back games with interim head coach Darren Rizzi. They have been playing good football of late.
In a tight contest on the road, the Rams will not play their sharpest game, but will do just enough to scrape by with a three-point win. They will return to .500 once again and keep their playoff hopes alive and survive another week.
San Francisco 49ers (5-6) at Buffalo Bills (9-2)
The 49ers have recently looked like the worst team in the division and their playoff hopes continue to dwindle as they have the toughest final six games of any NFC West team. They will play one of the best teams in football on the road this week and will continue their losing streak to three games.
Starting quarterback Brock Purdy is likely to return this week after being out for last week's 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Regardless of Purdy playing, the 49ers do not have the horses to compete with such a dangerous Bills team. They will lose by double-digits once again.
Arizona Cardinals (6-5) at Minnesota Vikings (9-2)
The Cardinals are coming off their worst loss of the season, falling to the Seahawks and scoring just two field goals. They saw a four-game winning streak snapped coming off a bye week and much of the momentum that they gained over the past month has been shattered.
Much like the 49ers, they will play another one of the best teams in football and the number one run defense in the NFL. The Vikings have been monsters defensively and rank fourth in the league in total sacks (38). The Cardinals will also lose on Sunday afternoon and fall to .500.
Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at New York Jets (3-8)
The Seahawks are probably the hottest team in the division right now and have the best chance to win the division with how they have been playing recently. They are coming off back-to-back divisional wins over the 49ers and Cardinals and have been playing their best ball of late.
They will take on a Jets that has been notoriously awful this season and have not found an answer to their issues on both sides of the ball. Even with Hall of Fame players in quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams, they have not figured out how to mesh and play successful football.
The Seahawks will come out with a third-straight win to improve to 7-5 and take sole possession of first place in the division. They will be the team to catch in the final stretch as they look to win the NFC West for the first time since 2020.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE