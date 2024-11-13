Rams' Bitter NFC West Rival Disowning Superstar WR?
Are the Seattle Seahawks phasing out one of their best wide receivers?
It seems that way.
With D.K. Metcalf being sidelined the last couple of weeks with a knee injury, you would think the Seahawks would focus more on Tyler Lockett offensively.
That has not happened, with Lockett amassing just four catches on seven targets over Seattle's last two games (three of those catches came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, a game the Rams ultimately won). Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has totaled 13 receptions on 20 targets.
So, is Lockett on his way out with the Seahawks?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour discussed Lockett's situation on NBC Sports, and Lawrence Jackson Jr. said that Lockett "seems like he's slowly getting phased out."
Matthew Berry agreed, saying that Lockett has only gotten an 11 percent target the last two games, and that was with Metcalf out. Berry added that Metcalf is expected back this week.
As a whole, Lockett has actually had a solid year, having caught 34 passes for 456 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But this is not even close to the Lockett we are used to seeing.
Remember: this is a receiver who posted four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022. He also hauled in 79 receptions for 894 yards and five scores last year.
But with Metcalf clearly being the Seahawks' No. 1 receiver and with the emergence of Smith-Njigba, a second-year star, it's looking more and more like Lockett is becoming a forgotten man in Seattle.
The 32-year-old has accumulated just 16 grabs over his last five games and has not registered more than four receptions in a single contest since Sept. 30.
Lockett has one year remaining on his deal after this season, so it makes you wonder if the Seahawks will attempt to move him in the spring.
It would actually make sense for Seattle to cash in on Lockett while it still can given that he is more of a luxury than a necessity for the team at this point.
The Kansas State product entered the NFL in 2015 and has spent his entire career with the Seahawks.
