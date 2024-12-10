Rams' Bitter Rival 49ers' Shanahan Breaks Silence About Potential Trade
The Los Angeles Rams NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers season has been a roller coaster. They have had their highs and lows. It has not been consistent like previous years.
Each week, you don't know what you are going to get from this 49ers team. They sit at 6-7 heading into a big Week 15 matchup with the Rams and changes can be on the way in the offseason.
If the 49ers miss the playoffs, head coach Kyle Shanahan can find himself on the hot seat. But there has been some buzz that Shanahan would not be in San Francisco coming from a different form.
"Kyle Shanahan is smart," said Colin Cowherd. "He has a losing record in San Francisco without Christan McCaffrey. Who is now in the twilight of his career? Hurt a lot in Carolina more so in San Francisco. He is staring down the barrel of signing Brock Purdy pre-injured for the second time to a big deal. It is an old expensive brittle roster, and he has the least talented quarterback."
"And here are the [Chicago] Bears, good rosters, he would get power, the quarterback is free for four years. He has got weapons, actually a decent running back and it is a restart. And you say to yourself why?"
"Because just like San Francisco, it was a dead franchise ... Chicago is a massive football brand. And to be the savior of it, and the offensive era. I say this today, I would say here are three first-round picks. We have a quarterback, I do not need that. Here we go, Kyle Shanahan. I think staring down the barrel of Christan McCaffrey's age, Brock Purdy getting the bag, an old expensive roster, a lot of Deebo [Samuel] and [Brandon] Aiyuk questions. I think he takes the call."
The 49ers defeated the Bears in Week 14.
"I do not know why they come out. I do not want to be any place in the world more than here. My family feels just as strong if not a lot stronger. So, I hope, you guys are going to have to kick me out of here, there is no way I am making that decision," said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when asked about the trade rumors.
The 49ers sit in last place in a bunched-up NFC West division. A path to the playoffs is still there, but it will not be an easy one. The 49ers will likely need to win their last four games just to have a chance at making the playoffs.
The last four games are not easy. The 49ers face the Rams, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Arizona Cardinals.
