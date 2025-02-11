Rams' Bitter Rival Could be Rocked by Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams are always keeping an eye on the San Francisco 49ers, and if they are not, they should, as the 49ers are usually the primary threat to the Rams' hopes for an NFC West title every season.
No matter how good or bad each team may be, they almost always combine for two of the more competitive games of the season for both teams.
Both teams enter this season with significant decisions to make on their roster. Matt Okada of NFL.com projected the 49ers to be one of the top five teams rocked by free agency this summer, as one player may put the 49ers in between a rock and a hard place.
"That amount of cap space -- top 10 in the league -- should theoretically put the 49ers in good shape for 2025," Okada said.
"The problems come from a massive list of impending free agents and a looming extension for Brock Purdy, who figures to make top-tier money after working three years on a seventh-round salary. In particular, the San Francisco defense is facing a veritable exodus, with Talanoa Hufanga, Javon Hargrave, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, and Isaac Yiadom all set to be free agents this March. Additionally, starting guard Aaron Banks is slated to hit the market.
Okada noted that the 49ers' desire to sign Purdy to a massive contract will undoubtedly play a significant part in how well they do in free agency this offseason. After years of benefiting from Purdy's performance vastly outweighing his contract, the 49ers will have to pay him big money or consider getting rid of him, both of which will greatly impact the 49ers negatively, therefore helping the Rams.
"Depending on how San Francisco structures Purdy’s contract, it could put the front office in a major bind when attempting to maintain a Super Bowl-caliber roster," Okada said. "It’s also not impossible they’ll need to extend George Kittle -- entering a contract year -- as one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league. They are also expected to explore the trade market for star receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason, per [Ian] Rapoport.
"The Niners can’t afford to get worse on either side of the ball if they want to compete for NFC championships again, but they may not be able to afford much else this offseason. GM John Lynch and Co. will likely need to get creative to make it through March in one piece."
