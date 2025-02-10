NFL Insider Offers Realistic Return for the Rams' Kupp Trade
The Los Angeles Rams informed veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp that they would look to trade him as soon as possible after eight seasons together. Kupp and the Rams made history together and won a Super Bowl, with Kupp winning Super Bowl MVP honors for his performance in the victory.
Kupp has been one of the most dependable wide receivers in the league during his eight season in Los Angeles, registering nearly 8,000 receiving yards and nearly 60 touchdowns. However, Kupp's performance has dwindled since winning the Triple Crown and the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.
Since registering a career-high 1,947 receiving yards that season, Kupp has failed to finish a season with more than 850 yards. His declining performance is made worse by the fact that he comes with a massive cap hit for the Rams this season, one of the highest in the league.
While Kupp and the Rams have had many memorable times together, it is mathematically in the best interest in the Rams' organization to move on from Kupp this offseason. When it comes to sustaining success, sometimes difficult decisions have to be made and Kupp is an example of that for the Rams this offseason.
Now, it is not a matter of if Kupp will get traded but when, what team they will trade him to and how much can the Rams realistically expect back in return for an aging wide receiver with a large contract potential trade partners know the Rams are trying to save money on. The Rams have little leverage in the situation and that could play a significant part in the kinds of trade offers Los Angeles receives for Kupp.
NFL insider Adam Schefter recently elaborated on what he and other around the National Football League feel is a fair return around for Kupp. Schefter noted a recent trade for a talented wide receiver at a similar point in his career as Kupp.
“I think when you speak to people in the league, they see Keenan Allen go last year for a fourth-round pick and they believe that Cooper Kupp is in a similar situation,” Schefter said.
