Rams Bitter Rival May Have Lost Star Rusher For Season
The Los Angeles Rams' bitter rival suffered yet another devastating injury during their Week 13 road loss against the Buffalo Bills in a maddening snow storm. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was injured in the first half and was taken out of the game and would not return, maybe for the season.
Following their third-straight loss, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that McCaffrey suffered a potentially season-ending PCL injury, per Adam Schefter. The injury occurred on a run in the first half. McCaffrey visited the blue medical tent and would be shut down for the remainder of the game.
With the 49ers falling to 5-7, their playoff hopes are all but over after they were one of the top favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. It would be wise to shut down McCaffrey for the remainder of the year if they have the understanding that they will not make the playoffs.
It would mark the first time since 2020 that the 49ers would not make the postseason. McCaffrey's injury is not the sole reason to that, but losing All-Pro guys like defensive end Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams are definitely contributing factors.
The 49ers had just gotten McCaffrey back in Week 10 and he will likely have played four games for a team that has been decimated with injuries all year. They have used two backup rushers this season in Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo for almost the entire season.
McCaffrey just recovered from achilles tendinitis that kept him out for a majority of the season and a new injury has poisoned him with missed time expected. It would be in his best interest to take the rest of the season to fully recover from all of his lingering issues and come back fully healthy in 2025.
It must be quite frustrating for a guy to spend the first nine weeks of the season battling back from a serious injury just to come up with another one four weeks into his season. McCaffrey is 28 and has been in the league for nine years. The injury may be catching up to him, but time will tell.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE