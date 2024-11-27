Rams' Bitter Rival's Superstar Under Fire
The Los Angeles Rams' divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers, have been in hot water all season.
After a Super Bowl appearance last season, expectations were high. They were expected get back to the big game, if not compete to do so. But as of now, the 49ers sit at 5-6 and last in the NFC West.
When you look back, you could say that things started going downward for the 49ers after the Rams upset them in Week 3, 27-24.
San Francisco's wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been making headlines this season for the wrong reasons. Samuel had an incident with his teammate on the sidelines, in which Samuel was seen putting his hand on his teammate's facemask and shoving him.
Samuel has not had a good season, either. It has many talking about his leadership and capacity to be a good teammate.
"Last time I check Deebo Samuel wears a 'C' on his jersey. And he cannot talk to the media after a loss," said KNBR's Dieter Kurtenbach. "I do not want to see the 'C' on the jersey again. I think you strip it from him. Because he has not been a leader on this team. He is not a leader in the way he plays. He has not been a leader in the way he has acted. And I do not want to pretend that we like outside importance here in the media. It does not matter. I do not care if Deebo Samuel does not talk to the media on the principle of not getting to talk to Deebo Samuel. He is a terrible interviewer anyway."
"This has been noted by his podcast, which is a tough listen. As fans, you guys should be angry because if the media has one role left ... it is that we are in the room and we can get somebody to talk, answer, and have accountability for their play or the play of their team. To get some answers. Because not everyone can get in ... If Deebo Samuel does not want to talk to the media, that is telling everyone, that he does not want to hear from the fans. He does not want to be accountable for his play. His play has been awful ... This is a bad look."
