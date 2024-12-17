Rams' Bitter Rival Seahawks In Trouble With QB Smith Injury?
The Seattle Seahawks are not out of making the playoffs yet, but the team is trending in the wrong direction heading into the final three games of the regular season. With the Seahawks losing in Week 15 on Sunday Night Football to the Green Bay Packers, it has put the Los Angeles Rams in first place in the NFC West.
The Rams own the tiebreaker over Seattle. These teams will match up in the final game of the regular season which can decide the winner of the NFC West.
Seattle came out of their Week 15 loss with more bad news. Quarterback Geno Smith left and did not return in the Week 15 loss. Smith has played well for the Hawks over the last two seasons. Smith has also turned his career around since arriving in Seattle. If Smith is out in any of the final three games, that is a big blow for the team.
"It was a knee [injury] for Geno," Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after Sunday's loss. "I will tell you this, this guy [Geno Smith] is probably the toughest player I have been around. Severe enough for him not to come back to the game. He will do all the tests and kind of figure it out as we go. But right now, just structurally it looks like it is okay. But we got to get an image and all that stuff."
Smith was on the sidelines and was visible multiple times trying to return to the game.
"He wanted to and then he was about to go back I think on one of those drives, I think it was the one before we threw the pick, and he just cannot go."
Losing Smith would put the team's playoff push in serious jeopardy.
"I do not know [on Smith missing time]. Man, we got to get the test done and I know he will do everything humanly possible to go play. But just do not know right now."
The schedule is not favorable for the Seahawks. They will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. Then travel to Chicago to face the Bears, before they head to Los Angeles to close out the season against the Rams.
