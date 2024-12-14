REPORT: Can the Rams Beat the Rest of the NFC West?
The Los Angeles Rams are closing in on the NFC West title and a playoff spot but must finish the season strong. Lou Scataglia of The Sporting News recently analyzed the Rams’ remaining schedule and whether or not they will be able to win out and make the playoffs.
Scataglia believes the Rams will beat the lowly New York Jets.
“The New York Jets may be a bottom-3 team in football, so this should be no problem for the Los Angeles Rams,” Scataglia said. “Being that the Rams' final two games are divisional opponents and are much more important than this one, it may be possible that the Rams aren't as invested into this game as they would be their final two. Nonetheless, LA is better than New York, so the Rams will win this one easily. Prediction: Rams win (9-6)
Scataglia noted that while the Arizona Cardinals beat the Rams earlier in the season, it was near the start when the Rams were banged up. With the second matchup against a much healthier Rams team, Scataglia sees a different result.
"The Arizona Cardinals blew out the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the season, but when the two teams meet again in Week 17, it'll be a much different story," Scataglia said. "The Cardinals were 6-4 at one point and leading the NFC West, but they have since lost three games in a row. LA is healthier and has a Super Bowl-winning duo in Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The Rams will have a ton at stake in this one and will get it done. Prediction: Rams win (10-6)"
The Rams' regular season finale will take place against another team from the NFC West. It could be the game that determines the winner of the NFC West and who advances to the playoffs.
"The Los Angeles Rams did beat the Seattle Seahawks in overtime earlier in the season, and this game could decide the NFC West," Scataglia said. The Rams could win out and win the NFC West, but if they get a bit more help from the Seahawks, they could actually kind of 'tank' in their game against the Jets, hold out some starters, and make a run over the last two weeks. LA is the better team - they have the better head coach, QB, offensive line, and overall team. I understand that people find the Seahawks to be a fun, frisky team at times, but this game is trending to be a Rams win in a day they wrap up the NFC West division title. Prediction: Rams win (11-6)."
