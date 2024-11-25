Rams Blown Out At Home By Dominant Eagles Run Game
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are now tied for last in the NFC West with a very disappointing loss at home against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2). A 37-20 loss showed many flaws in several aspects of the Rams team on both sides of the ball.
Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley ran all over the Rams defense for all 60 minutes. Barkley 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. He averaged 9.8 yards per carry and was simply unstoppable when carrying the ball.
The Rams offensive line reverted back to their struggling ways from Week 10 at home in primetime when they gave up four sacks. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked five times for a total loss of 45 yards. He was pressured all game and did not stand a chance against the Eagles front.
Other than the pressure he received, Stafford threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He was quite sharp when he had time, finding leading receiver Puka Nacua for 117 yards on nine catches.
Rams running back Kyren Williams scored for the first time in four weeks as he responded from a lost fumble on the opening drive with a one-yard rushing score. He totaled 72 yards on 16 carries with the score. Williams did fumble the ball twice and lost one of them.
Rookie kicker Joshua Karty missed the only field goal he attempted from 47-yards. He pushed it to the right and has now missed one field goal in each of his last three games.
The Rams' defensive pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was pretty much nonexistent besides just one sack and two tackles for loss from rookie Braden Fiske. He now leads the team in sacks with six. Veteran linebacker Christian Rozeboom led the team with 12 tackles.
The Rams were able to scrap together some late points, but were down by two or more scores when they found the end zone. Veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson caught his sixth touchdown of the season, marking a career-high for him. Cooper Kupp hauled in a 27-yard score on their final drive.
Now back below .500, the Rams will need to win four of their final six games of the season to even have a small chance to make the playoffs. They barely squeaked in last season with a 10-7 record and due to the strong records across the NFC, 9-8 will likely not be enough, but still a small shot.
