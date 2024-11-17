Rams Bounce Back In Foxborough To Earn 5th Win
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) bounced back in a big way on Sunday afternoon, taking down the New England Patriots (3-8) on the road, 28-22. The offensive performance was much better from last week's struggles and the defense stood tall in the waning minutes of the contest.
After a slow start with two failed drives to open up the game and trailing 7-0, the Rams did not flinch for one second and responded with back-to-back touchdown drives to take a lead that they would not lose for the remainder of the contest. It was an all-around perfect performance from the Rams.
The star of the game was definitely veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns, Stafford has thrown four touchdowns passes twice in the past four games. He was very comfortable in the pocket, finding receivers all day.
The two usual suspects in the pass game came up huge as both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua went for triple-digit receiving yards. Kupp finished with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns while Nacua earend 123 yards on seven receptions and one score.
The pair accounted for three out of the four Rams touchdowns on the afternoon. Second-year star running back Kyren Williams did not find the end zone but his play was very beneficial, rushing for 86 yards on 15 carries. His success allowed the pass game to open up and expose the Patriots defense.
The fourth and final touchdown score would go to Rams tight end Colby Parkinson. It marks his first touchdown reception of the season as Stafford found him wide open in the corner of the end zone. Everyone was open and finding success today.
The offensive line was stellar against a Patriots that had nine sacks last week. Stafford was only pressured a few times and was not sacked on time. An immediate adjustment made by the entire position group from a week ago when they gave up four sacks.
In a complete opposite performance from last week, all of the Rams' points came from touchdowns. Rookie kicker Joshua Karty had one opportunity and missed a 26-yard kick to extend the lead right before halftime. He would complete all four of his extra point attempts.
As well as the offense played, the defense was even more impressive, specifically late in the game. The Rams earned three sacks, two of them coming from rookie defensive lineman Braden Fiske.
The rookie out of Florida State is now second on the team in sacks with five. Second-year linebacker Byron Young recorded his team-leading sixth in the win.
The Patriots received the ball with under two minutes to go and trailing by six points. The Rams were in jeopardy of allowing a late game-winning drive by the Patriots but another rookie defender said 'not today.'
Safety Kamren Kinchens had a game-sealing interception with moments left in the ballgame. It marks Kinchens' third interception in as many games. He has become one of the best secondary defenders for the Rams and has continued to find the football.
The Rams will come back home to Sofi Stadium next week for a Sunday Night Football battle with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2). One of the best teams in the NFC, it will be a big challenge for this Rams team to play a team with a winning record for the first time since Week 8 against the Vikings.
