Rams' Braden Fiske Left Practice Due to Poked Eye: Report
Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske left Thursday's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys after sustaining a minor injury to his eye.
Although Fiske didn't return to practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay disclosed that the projected starter was poked in the eye but didn't seem worried, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.
The Florida State alum was the Rams' second pick of the 2024 draft, 39th overall. He started every game he played for the Seminoles, recording 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, and five quarterback hurries.
The addition of Fiske to the Rams was in part due to the absence of defensive star Aaron Donald.
The legendary defensive lineman, Donald, announced his retirement in the offseason after ten years in the NFL. Donald played every season of his professional career for the Rams.
The new Los Angeles defensive core will have to supplant Donald who made his mark throughout his decade-long career as one of the most highly regarded defensive tackles in NFL history. Donald's career included three Defensive Player of the Year awards, 10 Pro Bowls, and eight First-Team All-Pros.
In a sit down interview with his wife, Erica Donald, the defensive end shared his reason for retirement.
"I'm complete. I'm full," Donald said. "I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me. I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17-(game) season, I just don't got the urge to want to push myself through that no more. I'm just, I'm burnt out. The best way to say it is I'm full, I'm complete. I'm satisfied with what I was able to do in 10 years. I think it's time for me at 32 years old to retire from football and jump into the next step of my career, my life. Now it's time to move on."
Though Fiske and the rest of the defense are a bright and promising young core, they have a heavy task ahead of them in trying to establish a new identity for the group.
The Rams have endured their fair share of injuries this offseason as sophomore wideout Puka Nacua and five offensive linemen are currently not practicing. The numerous injuries are certainly alarming but if Los Angeles can get the starters healthy and ready to go by Week 1, it's likely the Rams will be set up for another playoff run.