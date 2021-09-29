Watch: Rams' 'Sounds of the Game' From Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

Watch the latest 'Sounds of the Game' from the Rams' Week 3 win over the Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams played their second game inside SoFi Stadium and the environment was characterized by players as one of the louder games they've been involved in.

While fans inside the new state-of-the-art venue got to experience firsthand the emotions of the stadium, the Los Angeles Rams released their weekly 'Sounds of the Game' video, capturing additional coverage of players and coaches throughout the contest.

Specifically, the video captures the drive in which quarterback Matthew Stafford hit tight end Tyler Higbee for a touchdown to put the Rams ahead 7-0. The drive included 14 plays and 95 yards to earn the first points of the game.

Watch the official video below released by the Los Angeles Rams:

Higbee finished the Week 3 game with five catches for 40 yards and one touchdown. He played 49 snaps offensive snaps en route to the Rams' third win of the season.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.