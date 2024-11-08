Rams Cannot Overlook Lowly Dolphins
The Los Angeles Rams can win their fourth game in a row with a win over the Miami Dolphins at home on Monday Night Football. After starting the season 1-4 with multiple injuries to players vital to their success, the Rams have clawed their way back from the dead.
The Dolphins have played well in losing efforts lately, and that trend could continue on Monday night. Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts the Rams to win 24-20. However, he does believe it will be a close game between the two teams.
“Miami played probably its most complete game last week, as its season is in danger of slipping away,” Reyes said. “Still, turnovers, senseless penalties, and lack of focus — problems that have plagued the team all year long — hindered their shot at a victory against the Bills. The Rams, meanwhile, are seemingly improving with each week.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY also believes the Rams will win a close matchup by a score of 24-22. He believes the difference's between how healthy both teams are will play a significant factor in the game's results on Monday night.
“Tua Tagovailoa’s return hasn’t resulted in wins as Miami’s lost three straight games,” Dragon said. “The Rams are getting healthy at the right time. Los Angeles is an entirely different team when Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are both active.
Richard Morin of USA TODAY is picking the Dolphins to upset the Rams by double digits. He predicts the score will be 30-20. Morin is one of the few people around the league who believes the Dolphins will win.
"Miami very quietly took the Bills, one of the best teams in the league, down to the wire in Tua Tagovailoa's return," Morin said. "The Dolphins are much better than their 2-6 record suggests, and I think their offense lights it up Monday night."
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY picked the Rams to narrowly beat the Dolphins, 25-21. Both teams are talented, when healthy. However, one team is healthier than the other.
The Rams are suddenly alive," Mendoza said. "The weapons around Matthew Stafford have stepped up big and get past a Miami team that still can’t figure out a rhythm."
