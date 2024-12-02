Rams' Coach Has Massive Praise For Underrated Star
The Los Angeles Rams faced a must-win game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. After losing two of their previous three games, the Rams could not afford to lose another game at this point in the season as the NFC West race continues to heat up.
The Rams traveled to Louisiana to face a Saints team that had won their last two games in a row after firing Dennis Allen. The Saints' turnaround undoubtedly got the Rams' attention and did not allow them to overlook New Orleans.
Los Angeles started slow, not scoring any points in the first half. The Saints did a solid job keeping the Rams off-balance on offense in the first half.
However, that would change in the second half as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found a groove passing the ball and Rams running back Kyren Williams found a groove running the ball.
The Rams' offense clicked in the second half. Stafford finished the game with 183 passing yards, and Williams finished with 104 rushing yards, including the game-sealing first-down run in the fourth quarter.
Rams head coach Sean McVay credited Williams with a solid overall game, specifically, a strong closeout run. A week after Saquon Barkley and the Eagles ran over the Rams, the Rams used their ground game to lead them to victory.
“I think it’s fitting that he closes the game,” McVay said. “You see the way that he approached the week. You talk about a guy that is all about the right kind of stuff, and he did something today that nobody is surprised about, alright except we all knew, he knew what a G Kyren Williams is.”
The Rams know they have little room for error over the final few games of the season. They will likely have to win the division to secure a playoff berth.
The Rams' schedule sets up nicely down the stretch. It gives them a chance to control their own destiny, just by winning. Los Angeles does not have to hope for any other teams to lose games or pay attention to the results of other games.
If the Rams win their remaining games, especially the three remaining NFC West games, they will be playoff-bound.
