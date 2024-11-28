If the Rams Have Serious Playoff Hopes, Sunday is a Must-Win
The Los Angeles Rams started the season with high hopes of making it to the playoffs this season. Los Angeles felt they had the roster needed to compete in the NFC West and a playoff berth.
Bill Bender of The Sporting News recently released his predictions for Sunday's games. He predicts the Rams will get back on track and beat the surging New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.
“The Rams are trying to stay in the playoff hunt, and they will need to avoid an upset at New Orleans, where the Saints have won two straight games and are coming off a bye week,” Bender said.
“The Saints are 1-5 when they allow 100 yards rushing or more, and the Rams are 1-5 when they rush for less than 100 yards. Who wins that battle?" Bender believes the Rams will beat the Saints 20-17."
The Rams have been inconsistent for most of the season, but they still have a chance to win the division. With six games remaining, including multiple games against NFC West opponents, the Rams must find a way to play well down the stretch if they hope to make it to the playoffs.
While the Rams have a challenging road ahead, the road to the playoffs is rarely easy and is even more difficult after starting the season 1-4. The Rams have plenty of work to do to make it to the playoffs, but it is far from impossible.
The Rams have upcoming matchups against the Saints, the San Francisco 49ers, and the New York Jets, in addition to division games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams will likely be favorites in most, if not all, of those games
Los Angeles has ample opportunity to make improvements and go on a run. When healthy and playing their best, the Rams are one of the best teams in the NFC and quite possibly the best team in the NFC West.
However, they must take the final six games of the season to prove both of those things are true or false. TIme will tell which is the case.
