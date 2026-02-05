Stars Aligned for Rams to Secure Long-Term Future in 2026 Draft

After a tremendous run in the 2025 NFL season that saw the Los Angeles Rams fall just four points short of another Super Bowl appearance, it's easy to forget that this team wasn't seen as a surefire contender coming into the year.

While they made some noise last postseason, they barely snuck into the playoffs to begin with, needing a rare strength of victory tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks to do so.

Then, there were the concerns over Matthew Stafford's health and potential regression. He just turned 37 years old and spent the bulk of training camp and preseason nursing a mysterious back injury. He went on to have an MVP-caliber campaign, but the Rams have to be prepared for life after Stafford.



May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford (9), Jimmy Garoppolo (11) and Stetson Bennett (13) throw the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams are in a perfect position to draft a quarterback



Matthew Stafford has just one year left on his contract with the Los Angeles Rams. The two sides could ink an extension, but even with another short-term agreement in place, LA has to start thinking about its long-term future under center. This offseason could be the perfect time for the Rams to address that need.



There's only one elite quarterback prospect in this class — Indiana's Fernando Mendoza — who's essentially a lock to go No. 1 to the Las Vegas Raiders. After him, there's no other gunslinger viewed as worthy of a top-tier pick. However, a team desperate for a quarterback could reach for one late in the first round. If that were the case, it's likely to be Alabama's Ty Simpson, who ESPN's Mel Kiper has ranked as his QB2 for 2026:



I’m going to be higher on Ty Simpson than most.



The torque from his hips makes the arm strength effortless. Short area movements show he can be a rusher.



He’s got a lot to learn. Feet can be bad at times. The natural ability is that of a Rd 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/ptJiIqtvuh — Alfredo Brown (@AlfredoABrown) January 30, 2026

"There isn't a throw that Simpson feels that he's incapable of making, as his toughness and confidence have shined in spurts this season... Simpson was given a lot of pre-snap autonomy and was frequently seen altering protections and plays. His recognition of defenses is well beyond a typical QB prospect with 15 career starts. Simpson's pocket maneuverability is among the best of any passer in this year's class. He is also an underrated athlete who can make things happen outside of structure."



Simpson put a lot on tape that suggests that he can be a successful quarterback at the NFL level. Unfortunately, his play fell off a cliff toward the end of the NCAA season, which indicates that he might not be ready to take over a professional franchise just yet.

That makes him a perfect target for the Rams. LA has two late first-round picks, making it more feasible for it to "reach" for a QB with one of the selections. Then, he can spend at least one season learning behind Stafford and Head Coach Sean McVay. The Rams might not get another chance to add a prospect with Simpson's potential at the end of the first round again.

To see whether the Rams add a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter, which comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.