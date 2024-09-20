Rams Continue to Have Astonishing Number of Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in a similar situation to their 2022 campaign as a number of their key players are riddled with injuries. After the first 0-2 start to their season since 2011 the Rams are looking to avoid a third straight loss as they gear up for a Sunday matchup against NFC West rival the San Francisco 49ers.
As the Rams attempt to avoid an unexpected start to their season, head coach Sean Mcvay has been vocal about finding ways to adjust through this turmoil. Entering his 16th season in the NFL, franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford shares the same mentality about not using this less than ideal situation as an excuse to throw in the towel. The franchise quarterback talked heavily about adjusting to his new-look offense that features backup wide receivers and offensive linemen.
"Just try to be as clear and concise as I possibly can. The way some of these guys might run routes might be different than how Puka and Cooper run them... It's body language. I don't mean they run completely different route trees, (it's) more in the fact that the way they might separate is going to be different."
The Rams injury reports featured 12 different players, most notably second-year sensation Puka Nacua who was a finalist for 2024 Rookie of the Year, along with starting left tackle Joe Noteboom. These offensive losses are going to be a mountain to climb on both sides of the ball but coach McVay is prepared for the challenge.
“First and foremost, you feel terrible for these guys,” McVay said. “The amount of work, time and effort that goes into it — we’ve had some unfortunate breaks. It has happened really early, and it’s definitely nothing that I’ve been exposed to. … 2022, that was unprecedented but that was throughout the course of the year. This is unique. But this offers an opportunity for us to be what we say we want to be.”
Instead of falling victim to their circumstance coach McVay is ready to see what his young team is made of while being able to sort out which players will be pivotal to their future. The Rams are going to have to prepare for a grudge match with the 49ers, however, an upset could be just what the doctor ordered as they continue to pursue their post-season hopes.