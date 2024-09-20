The Rams are really cursed🕊️



WR Cooper Kupp - ???

WR Puka Nacua - IR

TE Davis Allen - OUT

TE Tyler Higbee - PUP

OT Joe Noteboom - IR

OT KT Leveston - IR.

OT Conor McDermott - IR

G Steve Avila - IR

DL Larrell Murchison - IR

CB Darious Williams - IR

SAF John Johnson III - IR… pic.twitter.com/BRLzKuiBlF