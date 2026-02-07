Albert Breer’s NFL Awards Ballot: Drake Maye for MVP, Matthew Stafford for First-Team All-Pro

SAN FRANCISCO—The hay’s about to be in the barn. The game’s 48 hours away. Your final set of Super Bowl notes is here …

Over the last week, the public found out Bill Belichick wasn’t getting in the Hall of Fame, then, days later, that Robert Kraft wouldn’t be enshrined this summer either. And in the aftermath, a hunt for those who declined to vote for them has unfolded.

The more I’ve thought about it, the stronger I’ve felt about our transparency on these things.

We ask for it with everyone we cover, and keep pursuing it when we can’t get it. So as I see it, I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t offer it when I’m lucky enough to vote for these things. In the spirit of that, and with NFL Honors in the books, I wanted to roll out, for all of you, my All-Pro ballot.

One reminder—this is based on the regular season alone. So anything that’s happened since Jan. 4 isn’t factored in. Enjoy …

FIRST TEAM ALL-PRO BALLOT

QB: Matthew Stafford, Rams

RB: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

All-Purpose: Bijan Robinson, Falcons

FB: Patrick Ricard, Ravens

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks; Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals; Puka Nacua, Rams

TE: Trey McBride, Cardinals

LT: Trent Williams, 49ers

LG: Tyler Smith, Cowboys

C: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs

RG: Quinn Meinerz, Broncos

RT: Penei Sewell, Lions

IDL: Jeffery Simmons, Titans; Leonard Williams, Seahawks

Edge: Myles Garrett, Browns; Will Anderson Jr., Texans; Micah Parsons, Packers

LB: Carson Schwesinger, Browns; Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Derek Stingley Jr., Texans

Nickel: Derwin James, Chargers

S: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Xavier McKinney, Packers

K: Cameron Dicker, Chargers

P: Jordan Stout, Ravens

KR: Kene Nwangwu, Jets

PR: Chimere Dike, Titans

ST: Devon Key, Broncos

LS: Ross Mastick, Jaguars

SECOND TEAM ALL-PRO BALLOT

QB: Drake Maye, Patriots

RB: James Cook, Bills

All-Purpose: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FB: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

WR: George Pickens, Cowboys; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions; Nico Collins, Texans

TE: Kyle Pitts, Falcons

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

LG: Grey Zabel, Seahawks

C: Aaron Brewer, Dolphins

RG: Kevin Dotson, Rams

RT: Lane Johnson, Eagles

IDL: Zach Allen, Broncos; Derrick Brown, Panthers

Edge: Nik Bonitto, Broncos; Brian Burns, Giants; Danielle Hunter, Texans

LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Packers; Zach Baun, Eagles

CB: Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles; Jaycee Horn, Panthers

Nickel: Denzel Ward, Browns

S: Camryn Bynum, Colts; Brian Branch, Lions

K: Cam Little, Jaguars

P: Ryan Wright, Vikings

KR: Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks

PR: Marcus Jones, Patriots

ST: Del’Shawn Phillips, Chargers

LS: Andrew DePaolo, Vikings

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts earned his first All-Pro nod as a second team honoree. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And while we’re there, here are my awards votes with the guys stacked 1–5 for each …

MVP: Maye, Stafford, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, McCaffrey

Coach: Liam Coen, Mike Macdonald, Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, Kyle Shanahan

Assistant coach: Josh McDaniels, Vance Joseph, Brian Flores, Klint Kubiak, Jeff Hafley

Comeback player: McCaffrey, Aidan Hutchinson, Dak Prescott, Philip Rivers, Stefon Diggs

Defensive player: Garrett, Anderson, Simmons, Parsons, Stingley

Offensive player: McCaffrey, Robinson, Smith-Njigba, McBride, Cook

Defensive rookie: Schwesinger, Nick Emmanwori, James Pearce Jr., Deone Walker, Jalon Walker

Offensive rookie: Tetairoa McMillan, Zabel, Tyler Shough, Emeka Egbuka, TreVeyon Henderson.

And a quick note: Yes, I did vote Stafford first-team All-Pro and Maye as MVP. I felt like, at the time, there was no one playing quarterback at a higher individual level than Stafford, and his performance in the playoffs only reinforced my feelings on that. But I saw Maye’s value as greater, given how he elevated a team that won four games a year ago, and had a completely revamped offense around him (four new starters on the line, plus new guys like Diggs, Henderson and Mack Hollins in the skill group). Is that a cop out? I don’t know. But I think both guys were deserving in both categories.

Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori suffered an ankle injury in practice this week. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Nick Emmanwori injury merits attention, even with his name now carrying no game designation on the report. He’ll play Sunday. But he didn’t practice Thursday, as the team managed a low ankle sprain that happened near the end of Wednesday practice. He went up for a ball, and rolled it coming down, and limped off the field—and was seen carrying that limp into the team hotel that night.

So Emmanwori’s good now, with the hope that nothing resurfaces during the game.

And it matters because of the structure of the Seahawks defense. Emmanwori gives the team an invaluable hybrid—allowing them to defend the run like they’re in their base defense while they have nickel personnel on the field. Functionally, it means that an offense can’t really hunt matchups with personnel groupings, and that’s something Josh McDaniels’s Patriots offense does exceptionally well.

Normally, as an example, McDaniels might run a two tight-end set out on the field, and if a team is in its nickel defense, run right at it. With some success, the defense then went into its base, which would then allow for, say, the Patriots to split a tight end out to create a favorable matchup with a linebacker. But if the linebacker and safety and nickel corner are all the same guy, capable of playing all three roles, then it’s harder to pull that off.

Anyway, that dynamic is why McDaniels’s game plan for the Patriots’ December game against the Ravens was centered on Kyle Hamilton, and their plan for their playoff game against the Chargers was centered on Derwin James. Mike Macdonald, of course, is from the same coaching tree as then-Baltimore DC Zack Orr and then-Chargers DC Jesse Minter—the three were together under Wink Martindale with the Ravens from 2017–20. So the scheme’s the same, the role of the supersized safety is the same, and the impact of that guy is always big.

Having Emmanwori healthy for the duration would be huge Sunday for Seattle.

Jim Schwartz was the Browns’ defensive coordinator for three years. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The resignation of Browns DC Jim Schwartz will have a ripple effect in NFL circles.

First of all, it opens up the Cleveland job. Two internal candidates—linebackers coach Jason Tarver and safeties coach Ephraim Banda—interviewed Friday. Texans pass-game coordinator Cory Undlin, who worked with Todd Monken 15 years ago in Jacksonville and may be the favorite, is expected to interview soon.

Then, there’s Schwartz’s own future. The Browns have some control here, in that they have a year left on their now-former DC’s contract, and hold an option on him for 2027.

The Raiders have sniffed around, which would give Las Vegas coach-to-be Klint Kubiak an experienced hand in the way that Wade Phillips once did Sean McVay with the Rams. At this point, I’d say it’s less likely he goes there. What could be more likely is that he sits out a year, with an eye on going to Philadelphia if Vic Fangio retires after the 2026 season. Eagles GM Howie Roseman has always been a fan of Schwartz, who won a ring in Philly in 2017.

The Houston defensive staff is drawing a lot of late interest, with both Undlin and defensive backs coach Dino Vasso drawing interest. Vasso is high on Arizona’s list and also could be in play in Vegas—though the idea of staying isn’t a bad one for the highly regarded position coach, given how good the Texans are on that side of the ball (and they do pay well).

The Raiders’ DC search will, of course, have to wait on Kubiak. But at this point, I’d see pass-game coordinator Joe Woods staying on in some capacity, and maybe as coordinator. Others to consider, on top of Vasso, would be Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen, Seahawks pass-game coordinator Karl Scott, and Orr (who could wind up in Seattle if he doesn’t get a coordinator job). If they could pry Seahawks DC Aden Durde, that, obviously, would be a consideration. But in pursuit of becoming a head coach, Durde may be better staying put than simply going to a worse team for the shot to call plays.

As for Arizona, Martindale is a name to take a look at now, as is Mike LaFleur’s former Rams staffmate Aubrey Pleasant.

I appreciate Fernando Mendoza’s honesty in saying he’ll likely skip throwing at the combine. It’s the logical thing to do. He’s the unequivocal top quarterback going into Indianapolis, so there’s no need to take on any additional risk. Also, if he’s only going to throw once pre-draft for the bigger group of NFL teams, it makes sense to do it with his receivers at Indiana’s pro day—which isn’t just what would be best for him, but all those Hoosiers teammates as well.

Kliff Kingsbury should be a good resource for Sean McVay in Los Angeles. McVay has habitually brought in guys from different schematic backgrounds over the last few years (Nick Caley coming from New England and Ryan Wendell coming from Buffalo were two good recent examples) to diversify his system. In that regard, Kingsbury will bring a lot of spread offense knowhow to the table.

Landing Chandler Whitmer as quarterbacks coach was a nice coup for the Buccaneers, and relationships made it happen. New Tampa OC Zac Robinson was actually an Elite 11 counselor for Whitmer back when Whitmer was a high school senior (and Robinson was playing at Oklahoma State), and the two forged a friendship there and have stayed in touch since. That led to Whitmer coming to Atlanta with Robinson in 2024, and reuniting with him now, after a year coaching Mendoza and winning a national title at Indiana.

I wouldn’t be too worried about the quarterbacks’ health heading into Sunday. Both Drake Maye (right shoulder) and Sam Darnold (oblique) were full participants at practice this week, and have gotten extra time to heal up. I’d say, at this point, Emmanwori’s injury should be a bigger concern than anyone has on the quarterbacks.

RIP, Sonny Jurgensen . A Washington legend, he was a fixture around the franchise, a guy who could call himself a lifer for a single team. Here’s hoping all his friends and family can find some peace in his memory.

