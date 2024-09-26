Rams Could Get Back Offensive Weapon Ahead of Matchup With Bears
Coming off their miraculous comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in week three, the Los Angeles Rams' feel like a team with a new lease on life.
Despite head coach Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford being adamant that an injured roster was never going to deter them from their goals this season a win over the 49ers is still quite impressive. As the season goes on the Rams' will get healthier later, but the good news out of Los Angeles is that they potentially will have one of their offensive weapons back ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bears.
The Rams' have had a number of injuries to their offensive personnel most notably being the loss of star wide receiver duo Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, who will both be unavailable for a few more weeks. Although this seemed like an insurmountable loss for the Rams, their backup wide receivers have stepped up in their absence and fortunately Stafford with potentially have tight end Davis Allen back in the offense.
The second-year player out of Clemson was out the last two weeks as he has been dealing with back spasms. Allen could be a great addition to have back in the offense because the Rams could use the extra blocker in the run game and it will provide another weapon for Stafford to utilize.
Through the first three weeks of the season, the Rams' have had to completely retool their lineups due to the injuries, however, Stafford and McVay have done a great job adjusting to this team's circumstances in order to stay afloat.
A season ago Allen showed potential as he played backup for an injured Tyler Higbee. His best performance came against the Baltimore Ravens where he was able to notch four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Colby Parkinson is listed as the starter currently for the Rams' but Allen could be the perfect balance alongside him because they both have different skill sets that Stafford can utilize.
Parkinson is the bigger player at 6'7 which will make him more reliable in the run game and create match-up problems in the red zone, while Allen could be a bigger contributor in the passing game thanks to his athleticism, size, and body control.
Stafford has shown the ability to get on the same page with his young pass-catchers and adding another security blanket could be just what this Rams' offense needs as they try stack another win this Sunday.
