5 Players to Watch in Rams vs Bears Showdown
The Los Angeles Rams' 2024-25 season feels revitalized after their extremely impressive comeback victory against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. This team had been decimated by injuries it was really difficult to see a road where the Rams' could succeed, however, there was not a single doubter in that Los Angeles locker room. As the Rams prepare for their week four matchup against the Chicago Bears, here are five players to watch this Sunday.
1. Tutu Atwell
The leading receiver in the Rams' miraculous win over the 49ers, Atwell was a reliable weapon as this team will have to continue to operate without their duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The former second-round pick was electric a week ago as the Rams' best weapon in the passing game. It was clear last Sunday that franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has developed a level of trust with his young pass-catcher.
2. Jared Verse
It is officially time for Rams fans to begin the Verse for Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign. The first-round selection by the Rams has been everything they expected and more as he has been the team's best defender up to this point. Verse has been asked to anchor a Rams' defense that has been effected by injuries in the secondary and he has not succumbed to the burden. Verse will have the opportunity this Sunday to dominate a very below-average Bears offensive line.
3. Braden Fiske
Fiske has started to blossom in Los Angeles and he made a huge play on third down that helped propel the Rams over San Francisco this past Sunday. A lot like Verse, Fiske will have the opportunity to be a game wrecker as he should have a lot of opportunities to pressure Caleb Williams in the pocket.
4. Caleb Williams
The 2024 number-one overall pick will be looking for his second win of the season against the Rams. He has gone through some growing pains so far to start his NFL career, however, coming off his highest passing yardage game of the season Williams could be prepared for his best performance yet.
5. Jaylon Johnson
The Bears' star cornerback is going to be looking to take one of these backup Rams' receivers out of the game this upcoming Sunday. Johnson is going to force the Los Angeles pass-catchers to get open in blanketed coverage which will not make it easy on Atwell and company.
More News: Rams News: Latest on Puka Nacua Injury