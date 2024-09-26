Ram Digest

5 Players to Watch in Rams vs Bears Showdown

John Robinson

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams' 2024-25 season feels revitalized after their extremely impressive comeback victory against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. This team had been decimated by injuries it was really difficult to see a road where the Rams' could succeed, however, there was not a single doubter in that Los Angeles locker room. As the Rams prepare for their week four matchup against the Chicago Bears, here are five players to watch this Sunday.

1. Tutu Atwell

Jan 14, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The leading receiver in the Rams' miraculous win over the 49ers, Atwell was a reliable weapon as this team will have to continue to operate without their duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The former second-round pick was electric a week ago as the Rams' best weapon in the passing game. It was clear last Sunday that franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has developed a level of trust with his young pass-catcher.

2. Jared Verse

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It is officially time for Rams fans to begin the Verse for Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign. The first-round selection by the Rams has been everything they expected and more as he has been the team's best defender up to this point. Verse has been asked to anchor a Rams' defense that has been effected by injuries in the secondary and he has not succumbed to the burden. Verse will have the opportunity this Sunday to dominate a very below-average Bears offensive line.

3. Braden Fiske

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fiske has started to blossom in Los Angeles and he made a huge play on third down that helped propel the Rams over San Francisco this past Sunday. A lot like Verse, Fiske will have the opportunity to be a game wrecker as he should have a lot of opportunities to pressure Caleb Williams in the pocket.

4. Caleb Williams

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) tries to tackle Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 number-one overall pick will be looking for his second win of the season against the Rams. He has gone through some growing pains so far to start his NFL career, however, coming off his highest passing yardage game of the season Williams could be prepared for his best performance yet.

5. Jaylon Johnson

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Bears' star cornerback is going to be looking to take one of these backup Rams' receivers out of the game this upcoming Sunday. Johnson is going to force the Los Angeles pass-catchers to get open in blanketed coverage which will not make it easy on Atwell and company.

Published
