Rams Could Make Splash By Adding Super Bowl-Winning Pass-Rusher
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March. That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere. It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
For the Rams they do not have a lot of needs but they will have to address them if they want to be serious contenders next season and not just make the playoffs. The Rams will do everything necessary to make their team better on both sides of the ball. And this offseason the Rams have more flexibility to spend than they have in previous years.
The Rams pass rush can get even better in free agency. The Rams pass rush last season was the story. It was young and inexperienced but they did not play like it. They played like a defense that has been together for years and like veteran players. Next season the Rams defense will be one of the best in the NFL.
The Rams can add Super Bowl winning defensive lineman Josh Sweat in free agency. Sweat will fit right was the young core and make the front four the best in the NFL.
"For the Eagles, this really comes down to the price Sweat and his new representation — which is nowled by Drew Rosenhaus— commands," said sports journalist Ryan O'Leary on The Sporting News. "They have multiple reasons to bring Sweat back, with the first being an obvious need for EDGE defenders. Nolan Smith Jr. enjoyed a breakout year, and rookie Jalyx Hunt came on strong in the playoffs. But Bryce Huff was a brutal free-agent bust, and Brandon Graham could retire this offseason. Philly could definitely use its top pass rusher from 2024 back as a veteran leader for that group going forward."
A move like this for the Rams will send a message to the rest of the teams that the Rams are going all in next season. If the business side makes sense, adding Sweat to the defense also makes sense. Free agency starts next month and the Rams will be an interesting team to watch.
