Reloading the Los Angeles Rams Offense This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
The Rams have one of the best offenses in the the National Football League. The Rams have a lot of different weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford had led the offense to be one of the best. It helps that Stafford has had a good running game with Kyren Williams. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua has been good targets for Stafford as well.
Head coach Sean McVay has been one of the best play callers in the league as well. The way McVay has drawn up plays and has different schemes on the offensive side makes the team contenders every season.
"Not to step on anyone's toes but maybe your speed or explosiveness does not have to be at receiver, running back all right," said former Rams defensive lineman D'Marco Farr.
"I think the biggest thing is there would be a little bit more versatility," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "The easy answer is to complain about the injuries that we had that threw off the continuity and while that might be true, you can't allow that to inhibit us the way that it did. That's nobody's responsibility but my own. I think more fully functional. I think even our teaching progressions for the totality of the group. How do you utilize the offseason and how are you making yourself more versatile from a personnel perspective or a run variety perspective? Those are the things that I'm excited to be able to dive into."
"I was talking to [Jaguars Offensive Coordinator] Liam Coen the other day. One of the coolest things that I think is reflected about what a great job he did was you’ve got a background and then when you watch them evolve with [Buccaneers RB] Bucky Irving and the way they ran the football and some of the variety and personnel groupings, I thought that was a cool reflection of maybe we think we're going to do that and then what you evolved into if you’re able to understand that the best coaches adjust to their players."
