Rams' DC Praises LA's Sixth Round Rookie
Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive lineman Tyler Davis was one of the standouts during the Rams' first preseason game of the year against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Rams did not play any of their starters during the game, giving late-round rookies like Davis a chance to get more snaps and shine.
In his preseason debut, the Rams' sixth-round pick out of Clemson racked up two tackles and four assists. He was seen breaking through the Cowboys' offensive line, getting to the backfield, and making some key stops for the Rams.
He additionally helped the Rams' defense limit the Cowboys' offense to field goals instead of touchdowns, allowing the Rams to stay in the game and come back for a 13-12 win.
"He's a guy that shows up every day," Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula said Wednesday, via Stu Jackson. "He is not going to say a whole lot, but from his tape at Clemson, starting from his freshman year on, you see when he steps up and it's when it's 11 on 11 football, he finds a way to make plays."
Along with Shula, Davis made quite an impression on head coach Sean McVay during the Cowboys game.
"He was great. I thought he was really active," McVay said of Davis. "He was able to beat the center on the block back when they pulled the guard and get a negative (play).
"One of those things that you feel about him is when the games come on, he really shows up, and that's what the Clemson tapes said," McVay added. "That's when you talk to their coaches and then you get around him in some of these competitive settings. I thought it was a real positive step in the right direction for Tyler today."
The Rams took Davis No. 196 overall this past spring. Davis spent five years in South Carolina with the Tigers, where he racked up 145 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks while making first-team All-ACC three different times.
He will look to bring that type of production to a young Rams' defensive line featuring fellow rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, second-year standouts Kobie Turner and Byron Young, and fourth-year Ram Bobby Brown III.
