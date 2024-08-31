Rams Defender Had Inspirational Self-Reflection Moment After Learning He Was Named Captain
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Quentin Lake was named a captain for the 2024 season by his Rams teammates. He didn't realize what a huge accomplishment the distinction was until he called his father, Carnell.
Carnell played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Baltimore Ravens throughout his 12-year career in the NFL. He was a first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. Carnell was also a member of the NFL's 1990s All-Decade team.
It wasn't until spending a decade in the league that Carnell was named a team captain. The story revealed how impressive the feat was for Lake who was named a captain in his third season in the NFL.
"And I was like, 'Wow. That just put things in perspective to me," Lake said via the team's transcript.
Lake credited everyone within the Rams organization that helped propel the third-year to a defensive team captain.
"I wouldn't be in the position that I am today without the people in the building, the coaches, the staff, the players, and for them to recognize me as a captain on the team, it was such a blessing," Lake said. "But credit to them for believing in me, respecting me, and seeing me as such a high-value player."
The safety was a former sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Rams selected Lake out of UCLA.
Although he didn't play much as a rookie, he has emerged as a reliable member of the secondary and a leader of the unit. He finished the 2023 season with 53 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.
Rams nose tackle Kobe Turner, who was also voted a team captain, gave high praise to Lake.
"He's a really vocal guy. He's a guy that you know knows his stuff, and so I just can't say enough too about his character, the way that he carries himself, his energy, man," Turner said. "I'm just super excited to to be able to lead this defense alongside him, to get somebody from the front end and the back end, and to kind of have those worlds combined, because what we do is predicated off of the back end covering. And so now to be able to have that communication and them covering, they don't have to cover as long we're getting active. And so to be able to have that leadership, that two-prong leadership along the defense, is going to be great as well."