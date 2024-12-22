Rams' Defense Has Tough Task Against Jets
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best quarterbacks of all time on their roster but also will also face one of the best to ever do it on Sunday, when they face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The Rams need every win they can get as they continue their playoff push, but still, they must continue to take things one week at a time.
The Rams are in a must-win situation for the remainder of the season. However, Los Angeles first needs to figure out a way to contain Rodgers, as he looked somewhat like his cool on Saturday.
While Rodgers and the Jets have had a down season, that has largely been because of injuries. Rodgers is coming off one of his best games of the season, throwing for 289 passing yards and three touchdowns last week.
“I think what you've seen over the years consistently is his ability to really understand and own what you're in defensively and be able to make you pay," McVay said. "He can beat you with his legs. He can beat you with his arm, and he can beat you with his mind. I think when you see the rapport that he has, especially with [WR Jets] Devante [Adams] and some of these other skill players. I don't know that I've seen much change because of the consistency at which he’s played.
"I remember when we played them in the division around a couple years ago, and he looks exactly the same, there are certain guys that are in complete control and command of the game. Things seemed like they're slowing down. That's what he looks like when he plays. There's an enjoyment when he plays. There's a calmness.
"There's an ability to recognize if you're not in the spots that you should be, and he makes you pay. This is what you love about the NFL. These are great challenges. He's a guy that I've had tremendous respect for from afar for a long time. It's so hard to consistently produce in this league, and he certainly has done that. It’s why he has the respect from his peers and from coaches around the league.”
