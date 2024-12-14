Rams' DL Turner Has Continued To Shine In Key Moments
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) put together one of their best defensive performances of the season in another clutch moment as they held their bitter division rival San Francisco 49ers to just six points behind an outstanding performance by veteran defensive lineman Kobie Turner.
Turner was in the 49ers' backfield all night long, earning five total tackles and two sacks which gives him the team-lead with seven on the season. The Rams captain on the defensive front had one of the best games of the season and it showed towarads the end of the game as well.
With the Rams leading 9-6 and the 49ers driving deep into Rams territory with just over five minutes to play in the contest, Turner did not pick up a sack, but applied enough pressure to 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for him to overthrow a pass that was intercepted in the end zone.
The Rams would reply with a five-minute drive to expire almost the entire clock, kicking a short field goal with just 20 seconds remaining. Even though Turner did not earn the stat, he was the main reason why Purdy threw that ball into the hands of Rams cornerback Darious Williams.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about Turner's latest performances and was also offered a stat that no other player in the league has more pressures this season when faceing a double team block. McVay's answer was excited to say the least and called him a "finisher".
“Alright, how about that! I love it. That's cool. He [Turner] has done a great job," McVay said. "I think what he has done is so consistent and he is a finisher. I think you look at both of his sacks that he had yesterday, one of the things that I thought stood out about him, especially as a rookie, was when he got in close proximity he was a finisher. He was able to close space, take great exit angles, and be able to wrap and finish plays. Both of his sacks were reflective of that. He’s just gotten better and
better. I think he's really doing a great job of pouring into his teammates. I thought that was our most complete defensive game as a whole in terms of rush and coverage working together. Kobie has been an instrumental leader for our group. He’s been so steady and so consistent. That's a pretty cool little stat right there. He's awesome and he's only going to get better just by being himself.”
Through 14 games played this season, Turner is posting Pro Bowl-type numbers with 70 total tackles, team-high seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and six pass deflections. He has wreaked havoc all year long for opposing offensive fronts and will continue to do so.
When the Rams received news that their Hall of Fame pass rusher Aaron Donald would be retiring from football in March of this year, there were question marks as to who would step up and fill that gap as a dominant pass rusher for the organization. Turner quickly answered that question himself.
