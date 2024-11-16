Rams DT Is Shining In Second NFL Season
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) have continued to succeed in drafting stellar defenders in the past few seasons as yet another star is emerging on the defensive front. Second-year tackle Kobie Turner has had an incredible first half of the season and his production only continues to improve.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke to the media on Thursday, mentioning the team's sack leader (5) and the improvement he has made over his first two professional seasons. Shula mentioned Turner's six tackle, one sack performance against the Dolphins last week.
"He's just continued to grow," Shula said. "The whole emphasis was you don't need to be [Former Rams DT] Aaron Donald, but just need to be the best version of Kobie Turner. He's done just that. I thought he probably played one of his best games the other night. You just see him flying around the field, making plays, running out of the stack on screens, getting tackles, chasing [Dolphins Quarterback] Tua [Tagovailoa] around and beating guys, whether it's the run on first and 10, getting in the backfield or in pass rush situations. He's a complete player. He started on that trajectory last year and he's just continued to do that. You see the work that he puts in with [asst. defensive line coach] AC [Carter], with [d-line coordinator] Giff [Smith], and with all those D-line guys. He's done an excellent job."
Turner had an impressive rookie season, starring in all 17 games with 57 total tackles and nine sacks. He is on pass both of those numbers as he already has 40 tackles and a team-high five sacks in just nine games.
Shula has been happy with the play from Turner on the field, but is more impressed with his character and personality on a daily basis. The Rams not only drafted a pass rush monster, but a better person with immense character. Shula called Turner as 'one of the hardest workers on the team'.
"He almost makes you feel inferior as a person because he's such a great guy.," Shula said. "He's like one of those guys where you're like, how do you... he's just never had a bad day. He works so hard [and is] one of the hardest workers on the team. He's team captain in his second year, coming from a smaller school. Everything he's got, he's deserved and he's extremely talented. As a person, he's a great guy, well-rounded and likes all different types of music. I think you guys can see him singing the national anthem and all that type of stuff. He's himself every day. He's his true self and he's very comfortable with himself. That's why we love him here."
Rams general manager Les Snead and the rest of this organization have done an amazing job at finding impact players that fly under the radar of other teams. Turner was taken in the third round as the 89th overall pick in the 2023 draft. He has played like a first rounder since his debut last year.
