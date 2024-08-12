Rams DT Pokes Fun at New Turnover Mask
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown III made a quirky turnover mask and showcased it via social media.
The nose tackle is taking turnover props to another level. Most commonly seen in college football, turnover props are a flashy or formal way team's celebrate an interception or recovered fumble.
The University of Miami was one of the first colleges to make turnover props a trend. The football program rewarded players who forced a turnover with the famous turnover chain. The chain became a symbol of Miami's success.
Another school with a viral turnover prop was UNLV. The Rebels had a slot machine on the sidelines which was a very Vegas way of celebrating a turnover.
Flash forward to 2024 and Brown is trading a flashy turnover prop for a funny one. The turnover mask is certainly an interesting stylistic choice.
Only time will tell if the new turnover mask trend picks up with other teams in the NFL.
As for Brown, the nose tackle is entering the final year in his rookie contract so his performance this season is pivotal.
In 2023, Brown had a solid performance despite suffering from an MCL sprain that sidelined him for four games of the season. Brown tallied a career-high 31 total tackles and four tackles for loss throughout the 13 games he played in.
Additionally, Brown earned four tackles in the 2023 Wild Card Playoff game where the Rams almost routed the Detroit Lions.
Brown is slated to have a bigger role this season following the retirement of defensive great Aaron Donald. The tackle shared how he is approaching his new responsibility in Los Angeles.
"Just being hard on myself, being more detailed," Brown said via the team's transcript. "But as far as I how I feel, I don't feel no type of way. Pressure makes diamonds."
The Rams are looking for Brown to expand his abilities beyond being a run-stopper. He will likely have more opportunities to rush the passer this season, which is something the fourth-year hasn't done since high school.
"I've been more of a run-stuff guy since I got to college, even though I had five sacks my last year," Brown said. "Once I got here, I haven't played a third down to rush the passer. So now it's just a whole different world, being able to play my game going to a different world I haven't played in awhile, but it's fun."