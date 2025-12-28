How the Rams Can Expose Falcons Matchups

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Atlanta Falcons as the 2025 regular season wraps up.

The Rams have an outside shot at winning the division and claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but a lot has to go right for that to happen. If it is going to happen, it starts with beating an Atlanta team that, while eliminated, still competes hard.

Sean McVay will see his old friend Raheem Morris, who was his defensive coordinator when the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022. It hasn’t gone well for Morris as a head coach, but he will certainly give McVay’s team a fight.

What must the Rams do to defeat the Falcons and pick up their 12th win of the season? Let’s break down three ways LA can stop this Atlanta squad.

Establishing the run

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons have a good defensive line, but their interior defenders are small, so the Rams should be able to run the football effectively.

Atlanta ranks 25th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game at 128.2 and 27th in defensive EPA per rush. This should be a fairly run-heavy game, especially with Davante Adams not expected to play.

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum fantasy owners trying to win a championship should enjoy Monday’s game, as they should get plenty of carries as the Rams try to gash the Falcons on the ground. LA must stop Falcons star Bijan Robinson on the ground on the other side of the ball, too.

Throwing away from No. 24

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) looks on before the start of a play in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons’ best cornerback, A.J. Terrell, has had a good season. The cornerbacks opposite him, however, have not.

Mike Hughes, who missed the team’s last game, might return, but he has allowed a passer rating of 85.2 when targeting, per Pro Football Focus. Cobee Bryant, who has filled in for him, has allowed a 144.4.

The Rams will want to avoid throwing Terrell’s way and target whoever else is on the field across from him. They’ll have to watch for the safety duo of Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts, though.

Protecting against the blitz

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich likes to send the blitz, so the Rams must be ready.

Atlanta addressed its pass-rush in a big way this offseason, and the efforts have paid off. The Falcons are second in the NFL in sacks, as several players have contributed.

The Rams do not allow many sacks, but they will see plenty of pass-rushers coming after them. McVay will have a game plan for Ulbrich, and LA should be fine if the Falcons don’t get home.



