Rams Elated To Have Veteran Tight End Back
The Los Angeles Rams made a roster move earlier this week and brought tight end Tyler Higbee back to practice for the first time all season. He tore his ACL in the Rams' Wild Card playoff game a year ago and has been sidelined since that injury.
Higbee means a great deal to this team and it is reflected well in the comments from many of his colleagues. Rams offensive Mike LaFleur was asked about what it means to have Higbee back at practice and involved in team activities.
"Just energy... it puts a smile on your face," LaFleur said. "He's one of those guys that... there are a lot of guys like him, but especially him in terms of why you like to coach and why you love coming to work to help guys like him or him helping you enjoy your day a little bit better and understanding that what we do is pretty dang lucky. He just has such a great vibe and energy about him that [makes it] fun for him, but man, does he make everyone else a better player too with his presence."
Higbee is in his ninth season with the Rams, the team he has spent his entire career with. He has 125 career games played with 353 receptions, 3,602 receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns. Over half of those receiving have come in his past three seasons with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford came over in 2021 from the Lions and had an instant connection with Higbee as they have connected for 10 touchdowns in the past three seasons. Stafford could not be happier to have his guy back.
"I'm just happy for him. It's such a difficult thing to go through injuries, especially a long-term one like
that," Stafford said. "I'm so happy for him and proud of him. In and out of this room, out of the training room, walking around, you just see the work that he's put in to get to where he is now to be able to come back out there and do what he loves. I'm just happy for him. He's obviously a big-time player for our team, not only in what he does on the field, but just the spirit that he brings and the way he plays the game. Just happy that he’s able to be back out there on the grass with us. It’s a big lift."
In the coming weeks, Higbee will continue to get healthier and should be back on the field in the final few games of the year. There will be an added spark to the offense when he returns to the field of play and offensive production will surely rise, specifically from the tight end position.
