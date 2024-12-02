Rams' Final Sequence Showed Resiliency In Sunday's Win
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) executed to perfection down the stretch to lead them to their sixth win of the season, taking down the New Orleans Saints (4-8) on the road. In a 14-14 tie late in the fourth, the Rams made plays on both sides of the ball in the final drives to earn the win.
Early in the fourth quarters of Sunday's matchup, the Rams gave up a touchdown and two-point conversion that would vanish their 14-6 lead. A tie ballgame would be taken into the late stages and the Rams needed a score to apply pressure on the Saints in the final minutes.
The ensuing possession would be set up by a 44-yard kick return from Rams kick returner Jordan Whittington to put the ball at their own 44-yard line.
The Rams would put together eight plays for 56 yards in just under three minutes, resulting in a seven-yard touchdown pass to second-year wide out Puka Nacua that put the Rams ahead by seven. The execution and poise to put the red zone woes to bed could be a potential turning point.
After the score, there was still nine minutes left on the clock and the Rams still needed to put together one more defensive stop to hold the Saints from possibly tying the game or winning the game later. The defense would bend, but not break deep in their own territory.
The Saints went on almost an eight minute drive that would dwindle the clock down to the final minute of play, taking the ball all the way down to the Rams 16-yard line with a fresh set of down. The Saints were on the doorstep of tying the ballgame, but the Rams defense said 'not this time'.
On fourth and three from the Rams' nine-yard line, Saints quarterback dropped back to pass, surveyed his target options, and took a second to long as Rams linebacker Jared Verse broke through and got to Carr, connecting with his throwing arm and forcing an incompletion.
The Rams would then take over on downs inside their own 10-yard line with work to be done. The Saints had timeouts and wanted to see if they could get the ball back with a three-and-out from the Rams. Instead, Rams rusher Kyren Williams sealed the game with an 11-yard rush for a first down.
Victory formation would follow and the Rams did everything in the final quarter to win a hard fought ballgame. This team has shown their ability to come up big in clutch moments, but this win took multiple players at different drives to make it happen.
Complimentary football was displayed perfectly as the offense came through with a dominant drive while the defense held strong in the red zone. It was a complete victory with both sides of the ball playing a major role. The Rams stay in playoff contention with a clutch comeback win.
