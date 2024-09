The NFL fined the #Rams organization $100,000 for an incident after the final play last week in which an inactive player shoved #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, per sources.



Derion Kendrick, who is on IR, was fined

$5,656 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Kamren Kinchens was fined $5,653. pic.twitter.com/nDZp2Obkhg